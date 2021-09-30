For the past nine years, Anita Faas has been quietly waging a war on childhood hunger. Hundreds of children who might otherwise go hungry over the weekends without access to school meals return to the classroom on Monday mornings ready to learn.
As executive director of Lee Initiatives, Faas had become aware of a troubling trend in the Johnstown area – children who left school on Fridays not knowing if there would be food for them to eat over the weekend.
She immediately set out to identify just how pervasive the problem was and won the support of the Lee Initiatives board to award startup funding to do something about it.
In 2012, Faas brought together a handful of nonprofit organizations that worked with children and families in need. The group shared similar stories of children stealing food, hoarding snacks, and hiding food at home for safekeeping.
The group that formed then outlined a plan to reduce chronic childhood hunger, and the Johnstown Backpack Project (JBP) was born. While Faas has since retired, the program she was instrumental in starting is growing, meeting the needs of more children each year.
Accomplishing her objective came with challenges – from establishing a discreet referral process to creating a menu of items that was nourishing but affordable. The JBP filled about 50 bags at its first packing at The Learning Lamp in March 2013, each with six to eight food items. At the time, the cost per bag was just under $10 and Faas knew we had to find a less expensive option for the program to last.
“That was one of our biggest roadblocks in those early days, getting food at a reasonable price,” she recalled.
Existing food banks did not carry the single-serve items needed for the bags, so Anita reached out to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and forged a partnership that ultimately cut the cost of bags in half.
“This has always been a group effort, Faas said. “We became a team. We worked together.”
From day one, Faas championed the JBP, recruiting supporters everywhere she went. As operating efficiencies improved to include distribution through the Greater Johnstown School District, word spread, and more districts asked to join.
Clearly, hunger was not bound by municipal lines, and the expanded effort rebranded itself in 2017 as the Cambria County Backpack Project (CCBP).
Nine years later and with hundreds of thousands of meals distributed under her watch, Faas informed the CCBP that the time had come for her to retire.
“Anita has always been very proud of the program,” said Anda Ray, a former co-worker at Lee Initiatives and longtime backpack volunteer herself.
Faas gets emotional when asked about her contributions to the CCBP. “I was blessed to grow up in a family with plenty of food to eat,” she explained, then shared a quote that has guided her through the years. “There but for the grace of God go I.”
Although we will miss her greatly at the CCBP, we are so thankful for her vision, leadership and persistence. On behalf of the team of schools, agencies and volunteers who make up the CCBP, we are privileged to continue her fight – one backpack at a time.
Kristen Villarrial is director of Cambria County Backpack Project.
