Kim Anderson

Any parent understands the dread when they get an automated call from their child’s school during the school day.
This past fall, I received a call like this, and my heart stopped. Similar calls have alerted me that the school was on lockdown. This call alerted me that there had been a rumor amongst the school kids that day of the possibility of a bomb or an explosion, but the administration had looked into it and learned that it was just a gas leak near one of the morning bus routes.
I was relieved to learn that my children and their peers were not under immediate threat, but it soon became clear that there was indeed a threat after all, albeit of a different kind.
This was not just a small gas leak; rather, it was an underground storage well that was leaking and was unable to be plugged for nearly two weeks.
In that amount of time, it is estimated that over 1.4 billion cubic feet of gas was leaked into the atmosphere. This is so much gas that it was able to be seen from space.
Local residents complained of headaches when they went outside, along with difficulty breathing and a burning sensation in their throats when walking their dogs, etc.
Residents up to four miles away said they could hear the gas leak. It sounded like a giant Instant Pot’s pres- sure was vented, except instead of steam, this was toxic gas.
This month, we learned what uncontained toxic gas can do when a large explosion in Plum, Allegheny County, took several lives and destroyed a neighborhood.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s investigation is still underway. It has included investigating a leak in a nearby pipeline and taking soil gas readings.
Peer-reviewed medical research indicates that living within a half-mile of oil and gas production facilities is clearly correlated with negative health impacts including cancer, respiratory illness, fetal defects, blood disorders and neurological problems.
In Pennsylvania, there are nearly 1.5 million residents, including almost 300,000 children, living, playing and going to school within this threat radius. In Cambria County, this is almost 11,000 residents, including more than 2,000 children.
As an evangelical Christian, I care deeply about defending the health of our children because John 10:10 says God wants us to have abundant life. Living with any of these health issues is not the abundant life God imagined.
Fortunately, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration is responsible for overseeing natural gas pipelines and underground storage.
In May, DOT issued a proposed rule to cut methane emissions and improve public safety through enhanced oversight of natural gas pipelines and storage wells. It is easy to see such pipelines when driving through this region.
Having a strong rule would mean fewer leaks, defending the health of our families and children.
I applaud DOT for many great elements in the rule, but this rule could go further in defending the health of residents of western Pennsylvania, especially the children whose hearts, minds and lungs are most vulnerable to the health impacts of leaking pipeline and storage wells.
And I’m not alone. More than 100 evangelical Christians with the Evangelical Environmental Network submitted comments dur- ing DOT’s public comment period urging them to final- ize the strongest rule possi- ble.
This includes improved standards for pipelines and for underground storage wells, such as those in west-ern Pennsylvania, so that leaks like the one in my neighborhood never happen again.
Kim Anderson serves as the associate director for outreach for the Evangelical Environmental Network.
