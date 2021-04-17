Katrina Perkosky

When the legendary singer, songwriter and performer Prince died suddenly in 2016, he left an estate estimated to be worth between $50 and $300 million dollars – and no will. Without a spouse, living parents or children, his sister and five half siblings have been battling it out since, in one of the most complicated probate court proceedings in Minnesota history, with tens of millions of dollars being spent on fees for lawyers and consultants.
Why would an artist who was so careful and controlling of his image and work not plan ahead to protect it? Most likely, Prince was a lot like the rest of us: not that comfortable considering a future beyond his own lifetime.
Of course, this isn’t the only reason people avoid estate planning. Besides a busy schedule and old-fashioned procrastination, another common idea among the over half of all Americans who do not have a will is that they don’t require one. Most of us don’t have millions of dollars or complex business interests as the Purple One did, so we think, isn’t estate planning a bit much for my financial situation?
The answer is “no.” Sing it with me – to the tune of Prince’s “Kiss”: You don’t have to be rich to need a will.
If you are married, have children or own property, a will – created by an experienced professional – allows you to determine how your assets are distributed in the future.
That’s why the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies is holding our first-ever Will Week, scheduled for April 26-30. Will Week is a way for us to promote the importance of estate planning across our region. We’ve engaged more than 35 local attorneys to provide their services for a discounted rate of 15% off for new client appointments made during the week of April 26. (For more information and a list of participating attorneys in your county, visit cfalleghenies.org/willweek.)
If we’ve learned anything from the uncertainty of the past year, it’s that you can’t predict the future, but you can prepare for it. Proper estate planning ensures that the people and charities who matter most to you now are supported even after you’re gone, in the most tax-efficient way, while avoiding family discord. Looking ahead can also address a multitude of future possibilities that need careful consideration, such as custody of your minor children and whether or not you would like to remain on life support.
If you pass away without a will, a situation referred to as intestate, the state and court system will oversee the distribution of your assets. You’ve worked hard for years to build the life you have. Don’t you want to be the person who decides what ultimately becomes of the things you’ve earned along the way?
I hope you’ll take advantage of Community Foundation Will Week and move forward with your own estate planning, or even review and update existing documents.
It may take some effort, it may take some time, but when you’re done, I promise, you’re going to feel so good that you’ll want to party like it’s 1999.
Katrina Perkosky is the Donor and Development Services officer for Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
