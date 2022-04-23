Katrina Perkosky

I consider myself to be an on-the-ball person. My tax return is completed in February. I buy heating oil in August. There’s a first-aid kit in the glove box of my car and an extra umbrella in the trunk.
But when I was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 36, I was completely unprepared.
My entire life – and future – transformed in the space of a single phone call.
Thankfully, I’m healthy today, but cancer still has an effect on me. I understand very well the unpredictably of life and how preparing for changes can help make challenges easier. That’s why I’ve been focusing on completing my estate plan.
In my work at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, I often meet people who are doing the same thing – and I encourage others to follow suit.
A 2020 Gallup poll revealed that less than half of Americans have a will or living trust.
But the fact is, every person needs one.
An estate plan not only addresses what will happen with your monetary assets after you’re gone, but it allows you to memorialize other important decisions for a variety of “what if” scenarios – health care directives and end-of-life care or guardianship for your young children.
So it’s important to have these decisions documented early, instead of waiting.
Working with a professional adviser to develop your plan is one of the best ways to secure the future for yourself and those you leave behind.
That’s why the Community Foundation is once again holding Will Week.
Will Week is a way for us to promote the importance of estate planning across our region. We’ve engaged more than 20 local attorneys to provide their services for a discounted rate of 15% off for new client appointments made during the week of April 25-29. (For more information and a list of participating attorneys, visit cfalleghenies.org/willweek.)
If you’ve never considered what will happen when you’re gone or had these types of discussions with family, it can be emotionally difficult. But it’s worth experiencing some temporary discomfort now to alleviate substantial financial pain and frustration in the future.
You may find that when you start talking, it’s not as hard as you expect it to be.
Taking care of your loved ones is important, and an estate plan will ensure that it is done in the most efficient, direct and tax-saving manner, minimizing costly probate court expenses and frustrating delays.
An estate plan also allows you to support the causes you’re passionate about. This is where working with the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies can help.
We can work with you –along with your professional advisers – to help you support whatever good work you’re passionate about, both now and in the future. Or you can choose to give to one of our established endowments, which is as simple as inserting a single sentence in your will.
If you haven’t yet started your estate planning, we hope you’ll take advantage of Will Week. It’s a great opportunity to start this important task and save a little along the way.
If you already have a plan, but it’s been a few years since you reviewed it, use this as a reminder to take a look and make sure that things haven’t changed. These plans should be revisited on a regular basis or after any significant personal or financial event.
There’s an old saying you’ve probably heard that urges us to hope for the best, prepare for the worst.
My hope for you is that your life is long and full of many sunny skies – but it never hurts to have an umbrella on hand so you can get through the occasional storm. And when your path is complete, you can pass it on to others to help them along on their journey, too.
Katrina Perkosky is the donor and development services officer at the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies. To learn more about designing your legacy, contact her at 814-208-8411 or kperkosky@cfalleghenies.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.