Karlice Makuchan

A little Black girl in a white dress. She was the main subject of the iconic oil painting by Norman Rockwell, a picture of which was published in Look magazine in 1964 that captured the essence of the Civil Rights Movement at that time.
A portion of that picture was used as the jacket cover of her latest book, “This is Your Time.”
Partly visible are the U.S. Marshals that accompanied the six-year-old girl to school each day as she became the first Black student to integrate the all-white William Franz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960, a result of the Supreme Court decision that deemed racial segregation in schools unconstitutional.
Ruby Bridges, a civil rights activist today, was that little Black girl.
The U.S. Marshals were sent by President Eisenhower to protect her as she began first grade in her new school.
She faced a gauntlet of adults screaming racial epithets at her and threatening violence. Ruby was the only pupil of Barbara Henry for most of the year, since white parents refused to send their children to the same school with her. She didn’t understand why the crowds were there each morning and afternoon and why they were yelling at her.
Since it was New Orleans, she thought it might be a Mardi Gras-like celebration.
Because Ruby was Henry’s only student, they became very close and were more like friends than teacher and student. With the individual attention and a loving instructor, Ruby thrived.
“The Story of Ruby Bridges” by Robert Coles first published in 1995, details the story for children. The author witnessed the scene as he
was driving by the school one day.
He was a pediatrician –turned – child psychiatrist, who was interested in studying the effect these threats were having on the emotional health of the students in these situations. He, along with his wife, Jane, got to know Ruby and her parents and conducted numerous interviews to gauge the effect that integration was having on her. He was surprised at how well-adjusted she seemed to be despite all the turmoil, and credits her family’s Christian faith for a good part of it.
A few white students gradually came back to school near the end of that first year and when one of the little white boys said he couldn’t play with her because of who she was, it was a revelation to her. She was not mad at him at the time because he let her know the reason for her isolation.
He was just obeying his parents. Something she would have done herself. But now she knew it was because she was Black.
Ruby finished that school year and when she went onto second grade the next year the marshals were no longer there. More white students began to attend the school.
Eventually, she finished elementary school and graduated from an integrated high school. She never did attend college but became a travel agent, married and had four sons. As she grew older, she felt that there should be something more – a greater purpose.
When her youngest brother was violently killed in his neighborhood, it made her review her life. Helping children in the same situation and giving them new opportunities became a priority.
She volunteered in the schools and through the proceeds from the publication of “The Story of Ruby Bridges,” established The Ruby Bridges Foundation. She started multi-cultural arts programs and other classes to enrich the lives of inner-city school students. She spoke in schools to discuss race and let students talk about problems in their lives.
The book publication put her in touch with Barbara Henry and they had a reunion on a special episode of “The Oprah Winfrey Show.”
For her work, she was given numerous honorary degrees and accolades, including the NAACP Martin Luther King Award.
Her latest book, “This Is Your Time,” recounts her early life and hopes to inspire new activists to keep fighting for racial equality. The little Black girl in a white dress becomes a Black woman with a mission – to urge young people to continue the work so that we become “the America we know we can be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.