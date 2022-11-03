John Rindy

Dropping out of college is rarely a spur-of-the-moment decision. In almost all cases, you can go back and see signs of disengagement, academic struggles, homesickness, social challenges and dozens of other factors that played into that decision. Unfortunately, all too often, these signs are only visible with the benefit of hindsight.
Multiply this scenario by thousands of students, and it’s easy to see why more than 30% of students enrolled in college – including more than 50% of Black students – fall short of earning their degrees, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.
But what if there was a way to identify these issues at scale before they become overwhelming to the point that students consider dropping out?
Some colleges and universities, including my institution, Slippery Rock University, are turning to a new type of technology that we are using to help more students complete their college degrees.
In 2021, Slippery Rock implemented a series of new technology systems from Civitas Learning Inc., that use machine learning and predictive analytics to help us identify students who might be struggling. The main predictive system, called Civitas Illume, measures a variety of dynamic factors – such as grade-point average (GPA), class performance, and classroom engagement – that can make a student more at risk of not completing his or her degree.
The system assigns each learner a persistence score – the probability that the student will remain enrolled in the next semester. This gives our faculty and support staff invaluable information so they can intervene early and provide these students with the support they need before they become so overwhelmed that they drop out.
Our end goal is simple: keep students on track to completing their degrees.
Already, our team has been able to identify and support dozens of students with these powerful new systems. One student, J, is a textbook example of the power of these data. She was disengaged in classes. She was scoring below class averages in many of her courses. She was unsure of her major. She was growing increasingly concerned about what she could do with her degree after graduation. And like most students, she had not reached out to anyone about her concerns. J was on her way to becoming another college dropout.
The Illume system flagged J’s struggles and identified her as being at risk of dropping out. Our academic success team texted her to remind her of the resources available to her – an intervention we refer to as “nudge.” J responded by making an appointment with her academic success coach and a career coach to better map out her future. She finished the semester strong, confirmed her major and even secured a summer internship in her field after her first year of college.
Without our predictive tools, we likely would not have been able to identify J’s struggles until it was too late. Thanks to the power of artificial intelligence and predictive algorithms, success stories such as J’s are becoming more common. SRU’s retention rate remains one of the strongest in the state, and our graduation rate now ranks first among all schools in the Pennsylvania State System.
And while technology has made us more efficient at directing resources to the students who need them most, it cannot replace the comprehensive support system that today’s students need and expect from their colleges or universities. To increase retention and graduation rates, schools need to provide success coaching, free tutoring, wellness support, disability services, student mental health support, alumni mentoring programs, early arrival and transition programs, comprehensive student leadership and involvement programs, and more – all designed to help create relationships and a sense of belonging among students.
As a college administrator who talks to many of my peers around the country, I can attest that colleges and universities are just as concerned about graduation as parents, guardians and those investing in a student’s education. The question of why students drop out of college is extremely complex, and in nearly every case, both personal and institutional factors can influence outcomes.
At the same time, I am especially grateful for some of the new technologies that help us to identify students who just need a little “nudge” to build a relationship, map out future plans, connect to student organizations, get help with a hidden disability, or seek support for their physical or mental wellness.
It is reassuring that in higher education, we are getting increasingly better at identifying students who might be struggling, meeting them where they are, and showing them pathways to excellence – and to their dreams of a college degree.
John Rindy serves as Assistant Vice President for Career and Academic Progress at Slippery Rock University.
