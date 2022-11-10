John Joyce

Fentanyl and its analogs are devastating our communities.
The No. 1 cause of death among adults 18-45? Gun violence? Cancer? Or COVID-19?
No. It’s fentanyl overdoses.
A potent, incredibly lethal, and increasingly available chemical narcotic, fentanyl, is preying on our Pennsylvania communities and rapidly reshaping the way local, state, and federal agencies are addressing the drug crisis we face.
During the past two years, Blair County alone has lost more than 130 lives to such overdoses. These lives are not just statistics, they are our brothers, sisters, parents, neighbors and loved ones.
In 2021, nearly 108,000 Americans died of drug overdoses, 65% of whom died from fentanyl or fentanyl- related substances.
Fentanyl overdose deaths among teens accounted for 77% of adolescent overdose deaths in 2021.
While there is no simple solution, there are several steps we can take in Congress and here at home to save lives, strengthen our coordinated response to fentanyl overdoses, and ultimately, eliminate this darkness from our communities.
It starts with strengthening and increasing the effectiveness of our enforcement at the southern border. It involves activating all available resources at federal law and drug enforcement agencies to heighten penalties for those individuals seeking to manufacture, traffic and poison our communities. And, it involves empowering those community leaders who are working the front lines to help those struggling in the face of addiction.
As a member of Congress, I’m working to fight fentanyl abuse across all three fronts: with the House GOP to strengthen our southern border; with the House energy and commerce committee to strengthen regulations against the illicit use and manufacture of fentanyl; and with the House doctors caucus to strengthen resources to aid in recovery and rehabilitation here at home.
Illegal drugs such as fentanyl have been flooding across our southern border for far too long. When I visited McAllen, Texas, a few months ago, I saw firsthand evidence of the drugs being brought into our country, and eventually, our communities here in Pennsylvania.
Because of our weakened border policies, every state is a border state. To undo the mess that these policies have created, we need to fully fund effective border enforcement strategies, including new infrastructure and advanced technology to prevent illegal drug trafficking by cartels.
Further, it’s time to put an end to the catch-and-release programs that enable cartel members to return to work even after being apprehended.
Fentanyl analogs are an incredibly potent opioid that can cause deadly overdoses with less than a single pill.
Right now, these deadly drugs are only temporarily banned, and without a permanent ban, it will be difficult for law enforcement officers to get these drugs off our streets.
To permanently ban fen- tanyl analogs, I was proud to work with my colleagues to be an original co-sponsor of the HALT Fentanyl Act (H.R. 6184) that would permanently get these drugs off of our streets, and enforce strict penalties on the people who move and sell this deadly poison in our communities.
We need to make it clear that these drugs are lethal, and that’s why I also sponsored the Stop Our Scourge Act (H.R. 9162), which would designate illicit fentanyl entering the U.S. from foreign countries as a weapon of mass destruction.
As we attempt to get these drugs off our streets, it’s important to remember we also need to focus on supporting those here at home who struggle with addiction.
This year, I was proud to direct resources to expand recovery-to-work programs into Cambria County. Twin Lakes in Somerset County has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to restart its Recovery to Work and expand into the Johnstown area.
This is a crisis for communities across our nation, and fixing this problem will take all of us working together.
Fentanyl and its analogs have claimed far too many American lives. By working to stop these drugs from entering our country, by aggressively going after the cartels and dealers who traffic them, and by supporting those who are struggling with addiction, we can begin to end this epidemic.
John Joyce is the U.S. Representative for Pennsylvania’s 13th congressional district, serving since 2019.
