A local TV station did a story on Nashville, Tennessee, as one of the fastest growing cities in the United States. Actually, Nashville has been growing in population since the 1960s, after merging the city with Davidson County. As a matter of fact, other cities in the same era consolidated with their counties. Indianapolis, Indiana, and Marion County, Jacksonville, Florida, and Duval County, and most recently Louisville, Kentucky and Jefferson County.
Since the 1960s, more than 144 cities have consolidated with adjoining municipalities.
All these mergers were done for economic reasons. This begs the question, why not Johnstown and it’s struggling neighbors? With the new census showing more of a decline in population it is incumbent we as a community do something positive to reverse this downward trend.
Just as patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel so is tourism and festivals to a depressed area. Make no mistake tourism is important, but it will not help an area grow.
Johnstown was featured in Esquire Magazine in the 1960s as a city on the move and would grow in population as a result of the power plant construction in the marketing area.
Unfortunately, the 1977 flood and the collapse of the steel industry in the 1980s due to foreign imports and union busting caused a real decline in the local economy and more our migration of the labor force. Now, we are listed as one of the poorest cities in the country. How do we turn this around?
Let’s do what Nashville, Indianapolis, Louisville and 144 other cities have done.
Consolidate. Not only would our population increase, it would remove us from the poorest city category and from Act 47. We need leadership and new direction for the entire Greater Johnstown region. Tourism is fine, but the energy we spend on tourism should be directed on civic affairs and promotion of the qualities of life and the betterment of the community.
Currently, the Johnstown metro area is the largest between Harrisburg and Pittsburgh, but because of the decline of the city population, we end up playing second fiddle to Altoona and State College when it comes to recognition and obtaining retail and commercial entities.
The overall area would benefit from consolidation rather than just the city proper.
Things such as better street lighting, public swimming pools, better street signage, a four-lane highway to Route 22 and Route 56 to the Pennsylvania Turnpike, commuter rail service to and from Pittsburgh would be an achievable goal if we would consolidate.
However, we must plan for these things on regional basis rather than sporadically which is unproductive.
Greater Johnstown must be thought of, by residents and outsiders alike, as one community if it is to compete successfully in the field of economic development. I’ll probably never see a consolidated Johnstown in my lifetime, but I hope a younger and smarter generation will succeed where others have failed.
It’s sad that within a 5-mile radius of city hall we could have a population big enough to be the fifth largest city in Pennsylvania, but pettiness, provincialism and past grievances prevail.
Even if you live in the suburbs, the decline in the city proper affects you directly, because of the porest city designation.
Johnstown is the only city in the United States surrounded by 18 municipalities within a five mile radius of the center city. and that could be our problem.
Dr. John Aubrey is president of Johnstown Tomorrow, promoting consolidation in the city and in the suburbs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.