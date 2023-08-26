Initially, know for certain that you are created by God, and God destined you for a good purpose even before you were conceived.
Second, your primary life’s goal should be where you will spend eternity – either living forever with God, doing so by your acceptance of Jesus as Christ, or to face, not just death, but rather eternal punishment adjudged by our God.
Incidentally, if you decide to reject God, accept truth, science (once teaching the earth to be flat) and evolution – all as believed created by man and first taught by Marx’s communism – rather than God’s truth fully set forth in the revealed word of God – then God’s judgment on the apostate will be your destiny.
If your lot in life at this point is a bad case of pessimism, hopelessness or confusion, and perhaps an absent or unencouraging father or mother, then re-read the second paragraph above and secure salvation.
Salvation brings hope and assurance, as well as life eternal. With Christ who strengthens us, we rejoice in our present sufferings because we know that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope. (Romans 5:3-5)
A majority of folks never achieve anything of permanent significance or importance in their lives. However, know well that by achieving salvation and committing one’s life to serving God in his work, you will have secured significance forever.
The second benefit of committing your life to Christ is the empowerment of the Holy Spirit who not only guides you to all truth, but also will guard you from what are very real evil spirits, including fallen angels and demons committed to attacking and defeating particularly young people from ever receiving Christ.
These evil spirits are dedicated to Satan, formerly Lucifer, the fallen angel who challenged God. Their weapons and tactics include convincing you to ignore God’s Ten Commandments; fueling self-pride; and feeding you deceit, gossip, cursing, drugs, alcohol, smoking, love of money or illicit sex.
You must avoid not only all such evils, but also all who practice or talk of such evil, often folks masquerading as friends. God will surely bless your obedience to him.
Avoidance can be accomplished by your salvation and focusing all your energy on God’s word and truth, securing education through high school, and thereafter pursuing whatever post-graduate education or training.
Be what you want as God leads you. Your goal is to serve the Lord with integrity and love for your fellow man, but never for the love of money.
Finally, know what is now perhaps the single greatest means or tool of Satan’s influence and invasion into our lives and souls – the internet and cellphones in the hands of virtually everyone.
While containing much good – including even the word of God – the cellphone also links you with all evil forces that exist, including malicious gossip, and embodies the power of self-destruction.
If you are unable to avoid the use of such devices entirely, use them only after having received the Lord’s salvation and his discipline.
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
