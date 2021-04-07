Easter commemorates the greatest rise of all time – a rise by the Messiah that can be duplicated or rejected by the free choice of each and every individual.
Currently, most Americans have rejected this rise seeking to serve self, rather than the creator.
As governments world- wide and in America seek to gain greater dictatorial control over people’s lives, including how to act and believe, most nonrisers are quite willing to seek and follow such government controls and dictates.
This proves to be an incredible paradox knowing that it is the Messiah – and he only – offers true freedom, a freedom separate and apart from any freedom that can be offered by the government.
For those who don’t elect Messiah-Christ, an ever-increasing majority of people in America, thinking they are free, are in fact subjected to government’s societal dictates being thoroughly deceived by all of government’s anti-free limitations. In this context, it is helpful to understand that each of two persons can be physically imprisoned, yet if one possesses true freedom, the prison bars are meaningless.
In this brief appeal we call out to both groups of people – both those deceived by false freedom, as well as those possessing true freedom for whom it is a duty to rise and speak out, always in love and peace, against governmental agencies and agents who seek to limit America’s long cherished freedoms which are being severely threatened and once lost these freedoms cannot ever be restored without revolution.
We refer to America’s
• freedoms of speech, assembly, religious exercise and right to bear arms;
• freedom of education, homeschooling, etc.;
• restoring men to America’s families;
• suffering unlimited governmental intrusion into people’s lives well beyond those powers vested by the Constitution – often by self-described executive actions;
• suffering from our government’s falsely defining science, failing to understand that true science is merely man’s attempt to understand the fundamental truths, laws and designs of what God has created;
• failing to remember or know that when laws and dictates of America’s government run amok it is the right, nay the duty of the people to alter or abolish government itself whenever its actions become destructive of the people’s inalienable rights, endowed not by government but by their creator – including the people’s fundamental rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Finally, and literally for heaven’s sake, to not just exist, but to engage in the spreading of salt and light and to implore all of America’s ministries to begin to preach and teach disciplines of the word and the truth – along with the promise of hope and rising for those who accept the Messiah but eternal punishment having been freely elected by those who do not.
America, the time for each of us as individuals to both arise and rise is now. Failure to do so will soon destroy our worldly freedoms – and bring ever closer the rising for the elect.
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
