Thomas Paine’s quote during America’s Revolutionary War – “A war fought to achieve freedom and liberty is equally applicable today as America is being challenged to keep them.”
While true freedom can only be achieved by submitting our hearts and obedience to the Messiah, the closest any world nation has come to achieving a degree of meaningful freedom has been America, but this only for a time. As John Adams and George Washington predicted, America’s Constitution was designed to function only for a moral and religious people.
It is now clear that the majority of American people are no longer religious nor moral, and never will be again.
In future years, America will be redefining both itself and the world. Selective definitions of politically motivated morality, discrimination and standards of conduct will prevail without regard to the past or any standards of historical truth and wisdom.
Attacks on religion and religious people will increase, particularly against Christianity, branded as oppressive, narrow and discriminatory unlike anything since Jerusalem between 30 and 33 A.D.
Under such circumstances, the natural tendency of the faithful – both in and outside the pulpit - is to be silent, and not “rock the boat.” Worse, some choose to launch counter-attacks against the new majority – pointing out their faults. Both of these approaches violate wisdom and one’s vows to be obedient to the Messiah’s teaching.
Wisdom instructs us to love even our enemies, to encourage and comfort others, to be kind and joyful, knowing the ultimate control and assured Kingdom of God. We can also understand why citizens of
his kingdom are forbidden
to engage in the politics of the world where they are only temporary citizens passing through.
James tells us: “Anyone who chooses to be a friend of the world becomes an enemy of God.”
More difficult is a disciple’s sacred duty to spread light and salt in the world. To spread the light is, of course, to reflect Messiah’s light of love, caring, purpose and peace. Most difficult is spreading salt and maintaining one’s integrity, unity and obedience to Scripture’s truth.
This duty prohibits remaining silent, requiring giving witness to Scripture’s moral requirements such as sanctity of life and the 10 Commandments, but always doing so with love and kindness.
As Edmund Burke said, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Another fundamental truth would erase any rational basis for racial discrimination, a common subject in today’s politics and cable news. Both Scripture and the science of DNA prove the irrefutable truth that there is only one race and that we are all brothers and sisters born of one original man and woman.
Thus, today’s varying shades of skin are solely attributable to God’s dispersion of all peoples by confusing the languages of people and groups who had concentrated themselves in and around the Tower of Babel.
If you ever wondered how various people developed such diverse languages, know that they didn’t – God did. After the dispersion each group kept reproducing based on highly limited and concentrated gene groups which became more and more narrow and concentrated over time (Genesis 11:1-9).
Finally, the most important salt to witness is one’s total confidence in encouraging others with the love of God, Scriptural truth and the fact that he is in total control, and has assured a glorious kingdom for his beloved children, and justice for those who love the world.
