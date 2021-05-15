In 2018, 41% of Americans favored socialism and 60% no longer attended temple or church regularly.
Atheist Karl Marx in 1850 outlined the formula for installing socialist states. First, promise Godless people who are lacking in material goods state welfare. Second, pursue all-out attacks on Judeo-Christianity and all institutions of freedom, marriage and family creating division and false prejudices and projecting deceits and fears. “…you will be hated … because of my name.” (Luke 21:17)
At America’s origin, a key founding principle was “E Pluribus Unum” – out of many, one. Socialism seeks to fragment the one into many by projecting false political divisions, prejudices and all manner of lies. Note recent projections of George Washington’s image as a “slave holder” and Lincoln as “racist.”
America’s conservative and free enterprise traditions, largely shaped by Judeo-Christians, have always been committed to a small central government, states’ rights and individual liberties. In America’s first 100 years of elementary education the Bible served as the primary textbook, teaching such fundamental truths as the existence of only one (human) race, with each individual entitled to all God-given rights.
Contrast this with state education systems of today – controlled by Marxist teachers’ unions – which have introduced into our elementary schools Islam, political and racial prejudices, sexual choice, etc., all easy fodder for America’s rapidly growing number of both father-less and God-less children.
In consolidating power Marxists must destroy the influence of the Christian religion in particular. Aiding this process are the installation of unrestricted voting procedures, packing courts with liberal judges, expanding drug use – including legalizing “medical” marijuana, promoting sexual promiscuity, disrespect for fetal life, and a supporting, liberal media.
Most Americans are wholly unaware of the massive inflow of influence-buying funds pouring into America’s universities from both communist China and liberal corporate America. Many academic departments are wholly dominated by socialist professors.
China also controls most of America’s pension funds, and is capable of corrupting America’s internet and power grid at will. Socialism also seeks to impose restrictions on the Second Amendment right of citizens to bear arms – the last means enabling overthrow of an oppressive and lawless government.
In response to all of this “calling evil good and good evil” and “substituting darkness for light” (Isaiah 5:20) and “everyone doing what is right in their own eyes” (Judges 21) conservatism has been relatively quiet. Corporate sponsored print and cable media play a supporting role in promoting socialist goals and refusing to grant free speech to anything Christian. America’s pervasive electronic media also imposes its discrimination against conservative causes while facilitating the Marxist agenda, including hosting some 50 million pornographic postings in 2020 alone.
Most regrettable in America’s political shift towards socialism has been the abject failure of church pulpits to encourage disciples to diligently spread “salt and light” into the world’s darkness. Such “dead” and “lukewarm” churches were prophesied over 2,000 years ago in Revelation 3.
Amidst all of this silence it is good to recall Edmund Burke’s admonition to pre-revolutionary America in 1770:
“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” America took Burke’s warning to heart in 1776 by going to war.
Likewise, who can forget – or more importantly who will repeat – Patrick Henry’s proclaiming: “Give me liberty or give me death!”
Of course, the ultimate act of leadership courage was Messiah himself wielding a cord whip, driving the money changers out of Jerusalem’s temple during Passover in 30 A.D.
Such death-risking acts of courage have never been more needed – nor more rarely observed – than today.
Finally, let’s note the forecast of founding fathers Adams and Washington that America’s republic form of government was designed to work only for a moral and religious people.
As with the Greek’s and Roman’s short lived democratic experiments, so too America now marches toward her destruction.
We must not fail to recognize the central issue of life – well illustrated by the following brief exchange between Billy Graham and a leading Socialist who proclaimed:
“Our aim is to put a new suit of clothes on every man.” Billy replied:
“Yes, and I want to put a new man into every suit of clothes.”
Absent repentance and a pandemic- like invasion of the Holy Spirit and/or a second American Revolution, we must anticipate Scripture’s promise of Messiah’s return, not as innocent babe but as fiery warrior riding a white horse named “Faithful and True” prophesied in Rev 19.
Is the situation hopeless? Yes, but only for those willfully choosing to serve self rather than God. However, for each one becoming a “new man”, there is absolute assurance of an eternal Kingdom immune from all false prophets, evil, and death.
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
