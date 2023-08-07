This will serve to follow up on the increasing influence of evil in today’s world among a growing majority of people in America without faith in God. Romans, Chapter 1, inspired by God and written by Paul between 40 and 50 A.D., confirms the existence and power of evil, including evil spirits dedicated to influencing and possessing those without faith, and illustrates the power of evil when unleashed. This evil has existed since Satan in the Garden with Eve and Adam, its domination in the time of Noah, and in Hitler’s Germany and the Holocaust, and currently in its growing dominion among the expanding apostate in today’s America. The disastrous effects of evil are fully prophesied in Scripture, and were warned as the American republic’s greatest threat by founders George Washington, John Adams and Benjamin Franklin, among others. “… God gave them up to uncleanness, in the lusts of their hearts, to dishonor their bodies … exchanging the truth of God for the lie, and worshipping and serving the creature rather than the Creation ... “God gave them up to vile passions … their women exchanged the natural use for what is against nature. “Likewise, also the men leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust for one another, men with men, committing what is shameful … “God gave them over to a debased mind, to do those things which are not fitting, being filled with all unrighteousness, sexual immorality, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness … envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil- mindedness …whisperers, backbiters, haters of God, violent, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedience to (or absence of) parents, undiscerning, untrustworthiness, unloving, unforgiving, unmerciful, who knowing the righteous judgment of God … practice such things … deserving of death, not only doing the same, but approving those who practice them …” “… You are treasuring up for yourself wrath in the day (coming soon) of wrath and revelation of the righteous judgment of God, who will render to each one according to his deeds …” (Romans 1 and 2) The above Scripture of God references evil and its influence – all inspired by the fallen angel Lucifer whose pride caused him to challenge God and His rule, resulting in the fall of man and thereafter inspiring evil practices among all whose self-pride cause them to reject God and Messiah. Also, know that Satan is the father of all lies. Most of the apostate practitioners of evil today are wholly unaware of their being possessed by the very same Satanic evil spirits that have existed ever since Satan’s pride caused him to challenge God. Like Satan, man’s sin of self-pride prevents belief in and devotion to God, and the destiny of both will be God’s Judgment of eternal punishment. (See also Ezekiel, Daniel, Revelation, and all of the New Testament.) While Satan was doomed by Christ’s resurrection following the Cross, God has allowed Satan and his evil spirits to exercise power over the unfaithful for the purpose of winning some, but all evil will end when Satan is thrown into the Eternal Lake of Fire at the end of the Lord’s 1,000-year reign. In the meantime, let us give thanks for God’s ultimate victory over Satan, God’s protection of the faithful from evil, and finally for the gift of eternal life to all accepting the cross of Christ. Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
