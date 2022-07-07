The 1965 case of Griswold v. Connecticut recognized various “unstated but implied, or peripheral rights of privacy” under the First, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and 14th Amendments, adding the marriage relationship thereby prohibiting Connecticut from penalizing any person utilizing a birth-control device.
In follow-up, the Roe v. Wade court in 1973 added to the various privacy protections a woman’s right of control over her own body through the first trimester of pregnancy, thereby enabling the right to abort an under 3-month-old fetus as part of the woman’s body.
However, the Dobbs v. Jackson (2022) court reversed the ruling in Roe v. Wade – declaring that the court had wrongly extended any implied federal right of privacy under the subject of abortion, leaving any right of abortion to the States under the Ninth Amendment.
America’s July 4, 1776, Declaration of Independence (and freedom) was a Christian-based document – citing God and his precepts some six times. However, contrary to many commentators, the U.S. was not formed as a Christian nation.
Recall the comments of both George Washington and John Adams who prophetically proclaimed that the U.S. Constitution of September 1789 was “designed only for a moral and religious (Christian) people.”
Also Benjamin Franklin’s related comment to the inquiring woman – that the founders had created “a Republic – if the people could keep it.”
Thus, the U.S. Constitution was created by a number of individual founders who were Christian (and many who were not), wishing to deposit some Christian-inspired principles in the Constitution.
There are similar challenges for any Christian serving in government, including the U.S. Supreme Court, when considering issues coming before them.
Our God created the world, and initially an adult man, followed by an adult woman from the rib of man. There- after, God designed all further creations of his children to occur by union of man and woman, utilizing the uterus of the woman for a child’s gestation.
God could have easily chosen to present a readymade infant as he did when he created the original man and woman. However, God chose to deeply invest both woman and man in God’s child, intending both to instruct the child regarding God and his word over the child’s early years, before reaching adulthood.
For a woman, a judge or legislator to say an infant being formed in the uterus by God is part of the woman’s body is false. A fetus, whether aged 1 month or 9 is a wholly separate entity by God’s design, creation, spirit and fact.
Consider these Scriptural statements:
• “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you, before you were born I set you apart. I appointed you as a prophet (or disciple) to the nations.” (Jeremiah 1:4-5)
• “For we are God’s workmanship, created in (and by) Christ Jesus to do good works which God prepared in advance (before being born) for us to do.” (Ephesians 2:10)
Thus, God designed all pre-born children as God “owned” and ordained and as beings/persons in process fully entitled to protection as a life, including under the U.S. Constitution’s Fifth Amendment, guaranteeing that, “No person shall be deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.”
Note well that any such finding of fact by the Supreme Court would prevent any state from allowing abortion at any point.
The end? (I think not.)
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
