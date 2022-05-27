You, me and many others have ignored and continue to ignore truth, faith and family responsibilities and duties. My case follows:
• America, in its earlier times, utilized Holy Scripture including God’s Ten Commandments as the principal textbook in its schools. It no longer does so, and the Supreme Court has even banned a school’s display of the Ten Commandments.
• America’s families, in earlier times, had one or more books of Holy Scripture in their homes, and both mothers and fathers regularly taught their children the Ten Commandments, morals and other rules and standards of conduct, but no longer do so.
• America’s families, in earlier times, attended church regularly; they no longer do so.
• America’s marriages, once reasonably secure and obedient to God’s laws greatly restricting divorce, are now vulnerable to “walking away” for no reason and no fault, is now resulting in the failure of most marriages.
Note: Holy Scripture authorizes divorce only for abandonment of one’s mate, the sacred marital union and/or God.
Many of America’s families today lack a father or father figure, causing the following tragic losses:
• Loss of a father figure to model and enforce strength both physically and symbolically as a model for their sons, including the importance of gun handling.
• Loss of a father to a child is the closest thing to loss of God – particularly a young boy.
• Loss of discipline, including a lovingly placed hand on a young boy’s backside as Scripture teaches.
• Loss of respect for authority and authority figures.
• Loss of respect for the importance of avoiding illicit sex, pornography, drugs, et al.
• Loss of respect for and the proper means of handling guns for both hunting and respect for America’s Second Amendment to keep in check threats from foreign invaders, an aberrant national government and/or hostile individuals.
There was not a single schoolhouse shooting prior to Columbine in 1999 or Sandy Hook in 2012, and all of the foregoing cited failures in America began in the 1960’s.
Given the extent of America’s apostacy, God has prophesied all of this, and far more desperate tribulations to come soon as America continues to ignore God.
Most newspapers in America refuse to print articles like this – because they seem “religious.”
Now, therefore, it is not America’s “gun laws,” but it is you and I, together with America’s government and America’s fathers’ failures to obey God and the truth of God’s Word that are wholly at fault, all of which God has fully prophesied.
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
