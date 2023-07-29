Anytime our nation was threatened from without the bulk of our nation’s fathers and men readily responded, be it the Civil War, World War I, World War II, etc., often giving their lives as a result.
While biblical prophecy can be interpreted to say that America will soon face devastating attacks, it is clear that America will be unable to successfully respond – given, in part, the country’s lack of military preparedness and the character of most of our young men.
During the past two to three generations, a majority of our nation’s men are not only lacking in any form of military training, they have abandoned their fundamental responsibilities as husbands, fathers and leaders of their families due, I believe, to apostasy and weakness of character.
These young men, lacking in faith, are wholly unaware of the evil spirits in the world, which have overtaken them in the form of alcohol, drugs, illicit sex and/or pornography, 24/7 access to all of which is carried in their cellphones.
Contributing to this deplorable state have been our nation’s media, schools and universities with their Marxist unions and professors, often being co-aligned in attacks on masculinity in general.
In ordaining marriage, God commands man to leave his family of origin, and if unable to remain single and serve God, to marry, hate divorce, and “love his wife sacrificially, as Christ gave his life for each of us.”
Man is further commanded by God – with woman’s support – to be the family’s leader, to protect, disciple and discipline their children in God’s word and truth, enabling them to fulfill their future roles as parents, teachers and soldiers as necessary.
These duties and responsibilities form the essence of what men require for self- respect and meaning of life.
Accordingly, our creator commands women to “respect” and be submissive to their God-fearing husbands.
However, too often today’s men fail to be “God-fearing” and women fail to recognize the primal need for entrustment of respect.
At the same time, I believe, men have been intimidated by women’s rapid achievement of equality – since being first granted the right to vote in 1920.
In general, it is my personal observation that women place greater importance on developing their intellectual capacities than most men, and with it a desire to compete with, if not replace, the traditional roles men have played both in family and the world.
Four generations ago, my Michigan Law School class had one woman student, as did the medical school. Today, women approach or exceed one-half of the student body and professorships at most graduate schools.
Recall well how my great- uncle Ben Franklin responded to the wife of the town’s mayor, who asked Franklin as he was leaving Independence Hall in 1789: “What kind of government have you given us, Mr. Franklin?” Franklin replied, “A Republic, madam, if you can keep it!”
Likewise both George Washington and John Adams repeatedly emphasized that the nation’s new Constitution was designed only for a “religious and moral people” – a people no longer composing a majority of Americans.
It is clear that America’s remaining time as the longest lasting Democratic republic, and as Thessalonians 2:2’s final restrainer against evil in the world is short – all wholly pursuant to God’s Revelation prophecy that the fall of today’s great Babylon is merely one of the main events in the tribulation times leading up to the return of Jesus Christ to the world.
Joe Otto is an attorney from Rockwood.
