Jim Scofield

How much longer are we going to hold out against a national health insurance? Just about every country has it, certainly every developed country. Even the Democrats are afraid to push it because they think it’s a loser in elections, although most Americans seem to favor as reflected in polls. Republicans are against any health plan except privately paid insurance.
The Democrats appear to have deserted their Medicare for All proposals in favor of a stronger Affordable Care Act.
Representative Pramila Jayapal is still pushing her Medicare bill, which would cover everyone, but Democrats seem afraid to support it. Nevertheless, a high percentage of voters, about 45% support single-payer health care, according to a Rasmussen Report (April 3, 2020) and the majority of voters under 40 favor it.
The new version of the Obamacare (Affordable Care Act-ACA), included in the COVID relief bill that the Biden administration just passed, will allow many more people to sign up for Obamacare at a more reasonable cost. Tens of millions of Americans have no health care insurance and many more millions have weak insurance.
More workers have now in the pandemic lost their jobs and their medical insurance.
Medicare for All would not only cover everyone, but would lower overall costs for Americans. By contrast, this new COVID relief bill will cover insurance for more Americans at a more reasonable cost, but will add to overall medical costs in this country.
Of course, the Republicans want to repeal Obamacare, and replace it with something claimed to be better, but never laid out by the Trump administration or the party. In effect, they have no plan except letting the public depend upon private insurance, which they or their employers, if they are lucky, pay for.
U.S. health care costs are already higher than those of comparable countries, 50% to 60% more than the systems of the most free-spending industrialized nations, according to Consumer Reports.
The Commonwealth Fund reports that in 2016 the U.S. spent almost 18% of its gross domestic product on health care, while the average spending among all high-income countries was 11.5%. Per-person sending in the U.S. is about twice that of parallel countries. For example, per-person spending is about $9,000 in the U.S., but only $5,000 in Germany, $3,400 in Canada and $3,000 in Britain.
Many Americans are facing big medical expenses and even going bankrupt. Trying to get coverage on your own is a fearsome enterprise for most people. In other countries, most people don’t face this struggle on their own.
A recent Yale study published in The Lancet shows that Medicare for All will save Americans more than $450 billion a year. The claims that it would cost more, trillions, are false.
Yet, unlike us, other countries cover everyone. The Commonwealth Fund ranks the U.S. last among 11 high-income countries in health outcomes. U.S. infant mortality and material mortality are disgracefully bad. Life expectancy is three years less than in these comparative countries.
Getting rid of our multitude of medical insurance companies for a single payer would save lots of needless expenses.
They create a large overhead for administrative costs in hospitals and physicians’ offices that doesn’t occur under single-payer plans such as Canada’s. Other countries bargain with drug companies to lower the price of prescription drugs.
Yet Congress has forbidden Medicare to take such action and has forbidden Americans to cross the border to pay for drugs that are less expensive in Canada. Our hospitals, like Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, are now owned by stock investors, such as private equity companies, which are nothing about medicine and all about the profits they can squeeze out, often by cutting the numbers of reserve beds and rural hospitals.
Hospital conglomerates, medical insurance companies (multitudes of them) and drug companies pay their many executives enormous million- dollar a year salaries (which increases insurance costs).
The top five CEOs in for- profit insurance companies earn from $10 to $17 million per year. So-called nonprofits aren’t much better. UPMC pays more than 30 executives $1 million or more each year.
Health care shouldn’t be for enriching the top brass. Our monopolistic hospital chains pay similarly large salaries, and like all such chains up the charges to patients – monopoly ownership always increases charges, as all economists know.
“Health care prices are higher in the U.S. because Americans get their coverage from private insurers, and these companies pay much higher rates for the same health care services than do public programs such as Medicare” (moneycrashers.com).
Our present Medicare system, mainly for seniors, has a low overhead of about 2%, despite Medicare being stuck with the older, sicker patients. Compare that to for-profit insurance which average about 20% overhead.
Health insurance companies, because of their financial interest, drug companies and even doctors through the American Medical Association have controlled the debate in the United States. However, more physicians are starting to favor Medicare for All, especially younger ones, taking the side of good health versus the money interests.
Jim Scofield is an associate professor emeritus at Pitt- Johnstown.
