Jim Scofield

The fact that the American minimum wage has not been raised since 2009 shows how little power our workers have, what an exploited group our low wage workers are. The minimum is still at $7.25 ($2.13 for waiters). Pennsylvania workers are at the bottom of the heap.
Almost all of our surrounding states have minimums that are $1.50 to $5 more.
And even this $7.25 figure has obviously lost some to inflation.
But even worse, the minimum hasn’t kept up with America’s productivity gains, as ordinary wages were doing up to 50 years ago.
If it had, it would have to be at least $19.33 per hour, according to a calculation back in 2017 by the Economic Policy Institute.
Even the establishment New York Times concluded back in 2014 that with productivity gains, the minimum “would be about $18 per hour.”
The Times stated that “Wage growth since 1979 has not kept pace with productivity growth, resulting in falling or flat wages for most workers and big gains” for corporations, shareholders and executives. Of course, high-market returns are partly produced by keeping wages in check.
Holding down pay is one path to a greater profit margin – and for big stock market gains for the elite. The top 5% of Americans own 85% of directly held stocks.
Why, then, does the press and the leadership judge the health of the economy by stock prices, rather than worker pay and benefits?
Income of all economic levels of Americans did advance equally with worker productivity gains into the 1970s.
The rich got richer, but not any faster than ordinary pay was increasing.
The Biden administration is proposing to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour, a suggestion that has been around for a while. Republicans in Congress oppose this – when have they ever thought higher wages are good? – and businesses, of course, are against it. The Biden proposal is a little deceptive. It wouldn’t be $15 until 2025, by then losing some to inflation.
The proposal is to raise it to $9.50 for this year. And yearly steps after that.
Opponents of raising wages always claim it will eliminate jobs. There are conflicting studies on this. One overview of raises in 11 states showed little effect on employment.
Five states showed it increased employment and five showed a decrease. Businesses in our neighboring states with the higher minimum wages seem to be surviving as well as in Pennsylvania. And if our wage rate had been rising all along (as it used to), business would already have adjusted.
In some ways higher wages stimulate the economy, since those on the bottom necessarily spend much of their income. And it would somewhat lessen the notorious income inequality in America.
It would probably create more worker loyalty to the business and more productivity.
Denmark’s McDonald’s workers, and all similar Danish companies, have been receiving about $21 per hour for some time. Of course, they have an effective union, something stifled in America by our anti-union corporate practices (such as firing organizers). They also get five weeks paid vacations and free medical insurance (common in Europe).
Denmark’s taxes are about one-fifth higher than here, but wages are double, a good trade-off. Big Macs cost slightly more and profits aren’t as high. One Danish GM stated, “We don’t want there to be big differences between the richest and poorest.” What a contrast with America’s plutocratic CEOs.
Many Europeans, such as in Germany, work about five fewer weeks a year than in the U.S.
About 80 years ago, we established a 40-hour workweek. With all our productivity gains since then, shouldn’t it be down to about 30 hours now?
Too much of American industry is organized around low-wage work. Fifteen dollars an hour is still poverty-level wages and we’re not even there.
