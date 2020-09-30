Jim Scofield

Donald Trump keeps proclaiming he has “a great health plan. I have it all ready, and it’s a much better plan for you.”
He’s been making the same claim since 2016. Where is his plan? He has not detailed it, except his efforts to abolish the Affordable Care Act (ACA). His plan, he claims, will cover pre-existing conditions. This was one of the achievements of the ACA, but Trump doesn’t say how he will do this.
He failed to abolish the ACA by congressional vote, and pursues a case before the Supreme Court to overturn it.
If he is successful, at least 20 million Americans will lose health care, even in this time of many of us losing jobs and our health care along with them.
Many other nations cover health insurance for everyone – Canada, Europe, South Korea and many Asian countries. But Trump and the Republicans are trying to ensure that fewer Americans have any health care. They believe that some Americans are undeserving, especially if they can’t buy it from our exploitive, expensive health insurance companies. American health care costs are almost double that of other countries.
Trump’s health insurance claims seem like another empty promise, just cover for doing nothing. Just like failing to take leadership to fight the coronavirus, which has led to America having more than 200,000 deaths. And still he is doing nothing about that also, claiming he’s getting a vaccine at “warp speed,” while ignoring the leadership that other countries have used to stem the virus.
Meanwhile, he has belittled and made fun of the effective preparations that have been used to control the sickness.
We are the worst nation.
With more deaths than any other, he hasn’t organized tests and contact tracing programs, the most effective strategy, or the production of enough tests, and has undercut the use of masks, one of the best safeguards. Unlike other leaders, he refuses to even wear a mask, making fun of Joe Biden for wearing one, and deriding states that independently do so, asking people to liberate those states, and even promoting the resistance to social distancing and masks, especially when speaking to the White House crowds he has assembled and at his campaign stops.
A vaccine at best will be available to most of us at the middle of next year, if it even works that well and we can distribute it well. Hopefully, it will work, but now it is an excuse for having no national plan while the virus continues out of control.
Again, like his empty health care boasts, he has bragged he has done an “amazing, incredible” job against the scourge, despite the 200,000 American deaths, the worst record in the world, with deaths rising even more, which he has no national plan against.
We have less than 5% of the global population, but 20% of the world deaths. Close to 1,000 Americans are now dying every day, and predictions are that we will hit 380,000 by the end of the year, according to the Institute for Health and Evaluation, unless we plan for universal use of face masks. And still no effective national leadership.
And, of course, Trump contradicts the medical experts, even his own, undercutting the steps we should be taking.
And he has called the virus a “hoax,” “well under control,” and “very few people with it.” Worse, he has advanced unfounded notions about the virus, and promoted unproven treatments.
How did we get here, with no effective national leadership in this crisis?
