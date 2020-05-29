Jim Scofield

People don’t realize what should be available in terms of benefits in America.
The discussion is carefully controlled not by censorship, but by business elites. Benefits that should be available and that would help the vast majority are downplayed as “socialism” or for supposedly lazy workers.
The long in-place prejudice against further benefits, such as national health care, guaranteed paid vacations and paid sick leave, better child care, free or low college tuition, all available in parallel democracies, are dismissed as unaffordable or for the lazy people who don’t want to work for a living.
Even those who would benefit the most suspect them.
Isn’t it apparent how needed is national health care now that many who have lost their jobs are also losing their employer health-care coverage? That better unemployment compensation should be in place, even for workers who have been forced into a gig economy, working supposedly as “independent contractors” and without guaranteed benefits.
But the discussion remains focused on how workers will take advantage of these “freebees.”
Businesses have been successful in reducing unions – one of the most effective worker protections, and actually an aid to even nonunion workers – from 35% of the labor force to 9% in the past 50 years.
People who are on the bottom, which is closer to 70% to 80% of the public, have little organized voice to confront employers and also to confront their financial support of legislators and media companies. Thus, business-supported legislation such as Taft-Hartley, the Supreme Court’s weakening of public unions collection of dues; and the threats to McDonald’s and Amazon workers, for example, who try to form unions.
Workers see their protections severely compromised.
That’s why there isn’t more organized efforts for employee benefits in our country, though common in much of Europe, Canada and even Asia.
Businesses outspend labor on elections and lobbying by a large measure. In one study, the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan group, showed business outspending labor by a ratio of 16 to 1 in the 2016 election cycle. They also spend a lot more on lobbying in Washington.
Taxes on the wealthy are drastically lower now than 50 years ago. Income taxes on the top bracket went from about 90% after World War II to 70% in 1980 to 37% now.
Corporate and capital gains taxes have also decreased radically. Business has more control of Congress.
These benefit proposals in the U.S. are dismissed from public discussion as alien to supposedly “independent Americans,” even though polls show that most Americans would favor them.
Even the Democratic Party, seemingly the champion of ordinary people and workers, is afraid to push strongly for them, or to popularize them, as its selection of a presidential candidate shows.
America is also weakened by racial and ethnic prejudice, which divides the workforce.
Prejudices against people of color, and even against our large immigrant workforce, not only keeps that part of the workforce down in wages and benefits, but this racial and ethnic division undercuts wages and benefits for the majority, which has to compete against lower level pay scales.
President Donald Trump is good at exploiting this racial division. The Republican Party since Richard Nixon has relied on a subtle racial pitch to white people, their “Southern strategy.” Perversely, those who are only relatively well-off often focus their criticism on the even less well-off, instead of those who are in control and have outrageous incomes themselves.
Corporate control of the discussion, especially with its basic ownership of the media of communication, keeps the focus on the supposedly lazy poor, and lauds the efforts of the enormously wealthy. Income and wealth dominance by the top group is much more extreme than in the past.
Note the current criticism of the unemployment benefits for adding an extra $6oo a week, although a Brooking Institute study in April shows that unemployment benefits offset only about half of the wages lost in the lockdown.
And these extra benefits are set to expire on July 31.
Of course, the top bracket incomes of the wealthy derive in part from their keeping wages down in the bottom groups. Those who earn $15 an hour or less, a large part of the labor force, are struggling while the upper brackets monopolize the division of wealth.
When their stocks go up, it’s partly the result of keeping wages down. Lawrence Summers, the economist and former Treasury secretary, has calculated that if we had the same income distribution as we had in 1979, the bottom 80% would have an extra $1 trillion each year and the top 1% would have about $1 trillion less.
Real debate on these issues isn’t censured; it’s just controlled.
