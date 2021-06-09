Jim Scofield

Let’s face it, the Republican Party mainly stands for big wealth, and uses racism and other prejudices for its appeal. It offers nothing economically to support ordinary Americans, the bottom 80% or 90%. It also wants to suppress the vote of poorer Americans, particularly non-whites.
Its appeal was to fan the fears of white Americans that they are losing out. In doing this, it actually harms even white Americans, economically, keeping even their wages and benefits down, too.
The biggest divide in our political parties erupted in 1965, when Democratic President Lyndon Johnson pushed through the civil rights laws, giving Black voters in the South, who had been politically suppressed by the Jim Crow system, federal protections for voting, among other gains, from southern politicians who were openly racist.
Most Black southerners were not allowed to vote until the l960s, by the southern Democrats’ racist policies. In reaction, the civil rights reforms turned the South over to the Republicans who embraced this racist bent politically, if not openly, appealing to the white vote.
The major split in America has always been racially, from slavery through the post-slavery Jim Crow suppression, and now its remnants. Low wages and benefits for minorities drag down the pay majority whites can receive , since whites have to contend with low pay scales of minorities.
A main reason that pay and benefit for all workers in the South are still lower is the underlying stronger racism of the system there and its history. Poor pay for Blacks and minorities undercuts white majority wages, too. Auto workers, teachers and other groups are paid less there and benefits are less. Unions are effectively more suppressed in the South.
As former President Johnson noted in his plainspoken manner: “If you can convince the lowest plain white man he’s better than the best colored man, he won’t notice you’re picking his pocket. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he’ll empty his pocket for you.” Johnson well knew, as a southerner himself, the role the rich and powerful played in promulgating racism.
Because whites were accorded better positions in the labor force, and even with schools and housing, they easily accepted the racial inequities of a segregated society. (Growing up after World War II, I no doubt befitted not having to compete with Blacks – women, too. Like most whites, I didn’t think about it.) But this sort of prejudice split the American labor movement, keeping us from obtaining the superior economic benefits achieved by workers in Western Europe and Canada, such as universal health insurance, government guaranteed paid vacations (up to five weeks), sick and family leave pay, free college educations, among others. There is a greater sense of solidarity in these countries, while America is divided by race, a conflict, especially pushed by the Republican party in appeal to white voters.
The 2017 tax cut by the Trump Republican Party benefited America’s wealthy.
It reduced the income taxes of America’s very rich, in a country where the income divide is already favoring the millionaire, billionaire class, and many on the bottom are struggling with low wages that can’t support a family, and have weak or no health care insurance. Worse than that, Republicans in a multitude of states, many of them gerrymandered, are trying to suppress the votes of the low income and minorities, not confident that they can win if everyone votes.
Republicans are also trying to cut back on unemployment insurance, in order to force workers to take low-paying jobs, instead of forcing corporations and employers to raise pay to attract them to decent-paying jobs, the way good job pay should work according to our market economy. Keep wages low is the Republican mantra.
Worse, the Republican Senate has rejected an investigation of the Jan. 6 assault on the American Capitol, one largely instigated and planned by white militant groups, an open attempt to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Why not?
More than half of Republicans according to polls, and about half the elected Republicans in Congress, don’t accept the election result, despite the general conclusion by judges and polling in states that there was no significant fraud.
The last point is probably the most dangerous stance of many Republicans, a real threat to our democratic election system.
If we let this Jan. 6 violent attempt and the refusal of so many Republicans, without real evidence, to pass by without examination, it sets up future threats to our whole traditional peaceful voting system.
If one party can refuse to accept the vote, even after many reviews, and can let go without investigation of a violent assault on government, American democracy is seriously threatened.
Jim Scofield is an associate professor emeritus at Pitt-Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.