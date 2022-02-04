With incumbents leaving both the Senate seat and governor’s office, voters in Pennsylvania are about to experience what has become the norm in our states: Hundreds of millions of dollars, often secretly sourced and mostly from elite donor classes in both parties, picking “viable” candidates and filling our screens and mailboxes with hyper-partisan, divisive attacks.
I was a primary candidate for the U.S. Senate in my home state of New Hampshire in 2016, when we experienced the first-ever $130 million Senate race. The voters in New Hampshire are notoriously independent minded, but now we’ve seen the damage to independence from this kind of money in elections.
Party control of our state government and D.C. delegation tends to swing back and forth depending on candidate quality, issues, priorities and economic cycles. However, during the past decade, our swing-state status has made New Hampshire a prime target for mega-million-dollar deluges of outside campaign money.
Manhattan, Hollywood, Silicon Valley and D.C. power brokers and foreign interests using laundered “dark” money are substituting their candidate and policy preferences for those of New Hampshire voters.
In the 2016 race U.S. Senate contest, 95% of that $130 million came from out-of-state sources. For New Hampshire’s 2018 state-house races, 70% of total campaign money came from out-of-state. For state Senate races, 78% of that out-of-state money came from a single New York source, Michael Bloomberg’s everytown for gun safety.
Bloomberg’s precisely targeted $102,000 flipped our state senate to Democrat control, successfully blocking gun rights legislation.
In Pennsylvania, we’ve already seen how this works.
Since 2016, George Soros targeted $29 million of his SuperPAC and dark money to elect far-left district attorneys in eleven states including two in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania’s recent Bucks County school board contests were funded and engineered by one venture capitalist.
In 2020, Mark Zuckerberg laundered $419 million of his money through two nonprofits, surgically targeting election administrative processes and get-out-the-vote programs in swing districts across the nation to create a pro-Democrat structural bias. This targeting delivered sufficient votes to shift Wisconsin from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
Today’s concentrated campaign money system illustrated by these examples was made possible by a wave of judicial activism, featuring the Supreme Court’s 2010 Citizens United decision.
This usurpation stripped legislators of almost any power over campaign money, other than that given directly to candidates, and made campaign finance law completely inflexible.
The result is that most campaign money is now channeled through non-candidate conduits such as SuperPACs, leadership and party PACs, c3s, c4s, c6s and 527s, most without limits on contributions or spending. Much of this money is contributed or controlled by a handful of wealthy and powerful individuals aligned with either party.
Rather than in-state voters and party activists, a New York-D.C.-California campaign money aristocracy is picking our candidates and issues.
Grass roots, locally-funded candidates are unviable. Candidates have lost control over their own campaigns. Political advertising paid for by these non-candidate entities is dominated by vacuous personal attacks, making voters yet more cynical.
Local and state priorities are submerged. Most critically for what remains of federalism and our 10th Amendment protections, every swing election is now nationalized. Federalism is our protection against remote, ivory-tower, one-size-fits-all government.
Federalism guarantees respect for local preferences, provides political space to test and replicate successful policies and allows us to live together as one nation despite our disagreements.
The solution to the over-concentrated campaign money system is to amend the U.S. Constitution to restore power to state legislators to enact campaign finance law suited to each state and for Congress to protect fundamental individual rights and the national interest.
At American Promise, we back an amendment restoring these powers, but dictating nothing, leaving legislating to legislators. At American Promise, we call this the For Our Freedom Amendment.
A supermajority of voters, including more than two-thirds of Republicans back this amendment. Twenty-two states have already adopted resolutions urging Congress to draft this amendment for ratification by the states. We urge Pennsylvania legislators to make their state the 23rd.
The need for the For Our Freedom Amendment is compelled by fundamental conservative principles and by our founders’ vision … a nation where all citizens are free to participate in government solely accountable to the governed and free from the risks of corruption and tyranny that history shows grow in the dark swamps of concentrated power.
Jim Rubens is past New Hampshire state senator, past chairman of his state’s GOP platform committee, past Republican Liberty Caucus-endorsed candidate for U.S. Senate and present board member for American Promise.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.