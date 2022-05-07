Hello, neighbors. In July, it will be three years since I first met you.
What an impression you made as I sat with my husband Joe in the center of the 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and listened to the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra play, with thousands of you in attendance. It was exhilarating, moving and undeniable – this was where I was supposed to be.
I came for a couple of reasons. The first was that I was ready for a change in my own life; ready to leave the city and come to an environment where we could be inspired by the beauty of the great outdoors.
We were anxious to be in a community where we could afford to own a home and where we could make an impact, where we could serve alongside so many other civic- minded people.
But most of all, I came because I saw the outstanding history of commitment to the arts that exists in this community. As executive director of the symphony, I knew I was taking on a big role, but the history of the organization, like the other anchor arts and culture entities in our city, proved that no matter what, Johnstown knows life wouldn’t be worth living without the inspiration and joy of creativity.
I knew that despite my inevitable human mistakes, you would not let me fail and you would support me in my work, because for 93 years and counting, symphonic music has been part of our region’s cultural identity.
It was clear from the first time I visited that ours is a region that values and upholds the arts as part of what keeps us strong and together even in the toughest times.
When Roger Brookes wrapped up his branding work with Visit Johnstown this past month, he had a lot that was positive to say about Johnstown. However, the statement that stood out for me was when he shared that of the dozens of towns across the nation for which he had worked, no city could boast the cultural depth of our region.
We talk a lot about resilience around here, and rightly so.
I’ve never seen any place where people have more grit.
Do you think, like I do, that the pride, connection and ownership you feel when you see public art on a building in downtown; when you are reminded of our immigrant heritage in Cambria City; when you attend an event at one of our many gallery spaces; when you see a movie at the State Theater; when you experience live music with your friends and family, might just have something to do with why we are resilient?
Studies show that experiencing art with others actually changes your brain chemistry, resulting in a feeling of bonding with those around you.
So it is that the arts heal and uplift us in many ways, providing avenues to express and feel and heal, but also allowing us connect to each other more fully. The arts offer us a chance to share our individual stories, and ultimately to see the universality of our experiences.
In a recent survey by Americans for the Arts, 81% of participants from across the country reported that “the arts are a positive experience in a troubled world.” Not only that, research shows that the arts accelerate economic recovery and have a positive and causal effect on overall employment.
The University of Pennsylvania just did a study that showed cities with higher concentrations of arts and culture engagement have higher civic engagement, more social cohesion, higher child welfare and lower poverty rates.
It’s my strong belief that not only are the arts a big part of why we’re still here, the research above shows that if properly leveraged, they’ll be a driver for the growth we seek.
I’m honored to be part of the team of arts leaders that are working on just that as part of Vision Together 2025’s Arts and Culture Priority Goal.
Do you believe, as I do, that the arts are a powerful tool to overcome the challenges we face in Johnstown? Do you want to help share the experience of art, music and cultural history with others through volunteering and service?
Come join us, and let’s get to work.
Jessica Satava is executive director of Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.