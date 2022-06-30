Imagine a school district with $4,000 less to spend per student than its wealthier neighbors with many students who lack supports to reach grade-level. How would you help?
Most people would guarantee that this school district had funds to hire enough teachers and aides to give students who are behind supports. Indeed, nearly two-thirds of Pennsylvania parents in a recent PSBA (Pennsylvania School Boards Association) poll agreed that struggling schools need more resources.
Legislative leaders are instead considering taking taxpayer money away from some of the state’s lowest funded schools and sending it private schools, no strings attached.
The bill, HB 2169, passed the State House in May and could be considered by the state Senate at any time this session. Under the bill, students who live in the attendance zone of public schools with test scores in the bottom 15% statewide would be eligible to receive the average per-student state funding for public schools – around $7,000 per year – as a voucher that can be used for any qualified educational expense, including private school tuition. Funding would come directly from their local school district, and would cost struggling school districts around $140 million annually (PSBA).
Rather than giving students in underfunded schools resources, they would use taxpayer money to fuel the private market. Families would be on their own, forgetting that we all have a stake in making sure that each child learns to cooperate with neighbors of every stripe and become self-supporting, knowledgeable citizens.
Proponents claim these “lifeline scholarships” will help families access quality education they wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford. The real story is not so simple.
Supporters never mention that districts with high academic performance are able to spend around $4,600 more per student on average than low-performing districts. These resource gaps – which will be worse with HB 2169 – closely track local wealth. When we adjust for the fact that poor school districts serve more students in poverty and other students who need more support, the gap between wealthy and poor school districts is more than $7,000 per student.
The fantasy that the private market will provide a better deal for students at a cheaper price falls apart under scrutiny.
Private schools often reject students that public schools rightfully must educate: students who are behind grade-level, have behavioral challenges, are learning English and more. There’s no guarantee to make private schools accommodate students with disabilities, unlike public schools where federal laws guarantee students with disabilities the right to a Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE). Private schools can reject students simply because they don’t “fit the culture” or can’t pay the entire cost of tuition. Because many of these students need services that cost more, there is an incentive to say no.
Any “school choice” provided by HB 2169 lies in the hands of admissions officers, not families.
Further, parents and taxpayers will never know whether or not HB 2169 actually improves academic results for students.
The bill does not require private schools to report any academic data. Students will not even be required to take the same state tests whose results place public schools on the list of “low-achieving schools.” Accountability for thee, but not for me.
The bill allows subsidizing private school tuition of wealthy families – no income limits. Under this bill, the richest family in Johnstown could send their children to private school from first grade to graduation and receive an annual $7,000 taxpayer check from the school district.
This is not a solution – it’s just our legislative leaders’ latest attempt to dodge their responsibility under the State Constitution, which guarantees a “thorough and efficient” system of public education.
Pennsylvania’s failure to provide sufficient state funding to public schools in poor communities is the subject of a current lawsuit in Commonwealth Court.
Greater Johnstown was one of six school districts that brought the lawsuit. The district ranks 496th out of 500 Pennsylvania school districts in spending relative to student need. Superintendent Amy Arcurio testified that the district has just two reading specialists serving 1,200 elementary students, even though the vast majority of incoming students need remedial support. Many Johnstown students, as reported by The Tribune-Democrat, learn in converted supply closets and spaces that were never meant to be classrooms.
Families deserve strong public schools in their neighborhoods that are free and open to all, in safe buildings, with the funding to hire the educators their students need to succeed.
Jerry Zahorchak is a former secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Education and superintendent of the Greater Johnstown School District. His 35-year career in public education also included time as a teacher and football coach.
