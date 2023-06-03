Jem Spectar

As our community celebrates another great Showcase for Commerce event, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown is grateful for all the people, businesses and organizations in our region collaborating with us to provide the talents and skills that fuel regional economic and social development and enhance the quality of life.
As a partner for the progress of our community, UPJ prioritizes synergistic collaborations to advance workforce readiness, economic development and quality of life enhancements in our region. We are especially thankful for all the partners in our community who are working with Pitt to build our future together.
One of the best things about Showcase is the prospect of mingling with the businesses that are creating good-paying jobs for people in our community. A solid pathway to employment is something we take very seriously at UPJ.
With a regional economic impact approaching $150 million, UPJ supports hundreds of jobs that sustain communities and continues to augment the workforce with about 500 graduates yearly.
With a career placement rate of about 93%, we are thankful for the organizations that hire our students in the community.
It is no wonder that we have been recognized as a top-tier college that also “increases lifetime earnings” (Brookings Institution) and a college that builds “in-demand job skills” (U.S. News & World Report).
In addition to building capacity for existing jobs, we are also working with our community partners, including Vision Together 2025, to ensure that our people are ready for jobs in a rapidly changing economy. In that regard, we have been exploring the prospect of maintaining a physical presence in the downtown area – contingent on grant funding.
Toward that end, our engineering faculty have been exploring ways to support innovations in advanced manufacturing and related certifications to support workforce needs and help our people successfully navigate a changing environment.
To better understand the local workforce needs related to advanced manufacturing, we engaged a broad range of business and industry leaders and our partners at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College, Greater Johnstown Career & Technical Center, and several area high schools.
The findings from a survey and follow-up discussions make it clear that we can make more progress and better serve our community if we continue to work together to strengthen our workforce.
Many of our students get a head start in the job market by obtaining practical experience through internships and field experiences with the support of community partners. As one faculty member proclaimed, “The community is our lab!”
In addition, many UPJ faculty members are also engaged in high-level research that could lead to a very positive impact on quality of life in our community. For example, one of our faculty members, Ryan Kerrigan, was recently recognized for impactful research focused on our local geology.
Meanwhile, other UPJ faculty researchers collaborated on a proposal for an NSF Engine grant to tackle local issues, including cleaning up brownfields and developing more sustainable housing.
Meanwhile, thanks to our CODE-4-STEM initiative, in partnership with the Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, the program secured a major grant this year, and students finished in the top three in a regional robotics competition.
As I shared in my remarks during a visit to FCYFA, when I look at those kids coding and learning science, “I see the future” of our region; a future we are building together with our community partners.
Furthermore, in partnership with K-12 teachers, we launched the American Civic Education (ACE) Initiative, a unique collaboration led by the UPJ school of education to advance civic education in our region. By bringing civics enthusiasts from our region together, the ACE Initiative is a forum for developing, sharing and exchanging best practices in civic learning, engaging students in creative and fun civics projects, and celebrating student successes.
During a meeting last spring, participating teachers and students planned the first ever “Civic Fest” and “Democracy Bowl” for Constitution Week (Sept. 17-22).
The event will be opened to the community, and the student contests will also be judged by a panel of peers as well as community members.
An offshoot of our groundbreaking American Democracy Scholar program, the ACE Initiative is one more way we are working with our partners to build the future together.
To improve the quality of life and attract tourism to the area, we recently completed the REACHLand sidewalk and trail project with the support of many community partners, including Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky, UPMC, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, who helped champion the initiative to the finish line.
The project is scheduled for its official grand opening later this summer.
Building on that success, we are committed to working with partners to upgrade our campus trail network to eventually connect the Richland Town Center through our campus and down to Windber.
As you can see, there is so much to be thankful for in the excitement of Showcase week, and as summer rolls around again.
Above all, we are thankful for you, the people of the Greater Johnstown area, whose forbears nearly a century ago, lobbied hard to get their own regional university in their backyard.
In that century, we have made transformative progress together, not just in our region but nationwide – perhaps even in outer space. Yes, one of our very own alums, Don Freeburn, engineering ’65, worked on the original space shuttle.
Not to be outdone, Andy Hovanec was part of the team that built and launched the James Webb Telescope to peer deep into the very early universe, arguably the most ingenious technological feat – ever!
And, of course, the great John P. Murtha got his collegiate foundation at UPJ and went on to become a distinguished Marine, a towering colossus in Congress, where he forged bipartisan consensus to advance the U.S. – without forgetting his beloved Johns-town.
We cannot say thank you enough for our great congressman’s foresight that gave us Showcase for Commerce week, a time of great excitement as we converge with leading partners in business and industry from around the country to build the future.
So, let’s go, Pitt! Let’s go, Johnstown! Let’s build our future together!
Jem Spectar is president of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
