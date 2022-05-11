The late Alex Trebek, of “Jeopardy!” fame, hosted an annual competition.
The brightest and most articulate students from around the country competed for a significant financial win.
Trebek’s short question- and-answer time with each of the three contestants was dotted with personal stories and often admirable achievements.
When a savvy, well-spoken young man was asked how he began his unusual collection of comic books, he began: “So ... I was at a museum,” and continued. The “so” word went on its own long ride, taking time and singing.
When did it become commonplace to start a sentence with the word “so”?
“So I’ll be your server today,” said the cute, freckled waitress.
“So ... how are you feeling today, Mrs. Croyle?” asked the LPN at the office.
“So ... we’re going to the mall later. Wanna come?” questioned a friend.
Where did it originate?
Does it have an expiration date, I hope? Why has it caught on just like “no problem” has?
Everything has become “no problem,” instead of “you’re welcome” or simply smiling and nodding.
Obtaining tickets for a production, asking the server for more bread, bumping into a stranger and apologizing, asking for a library bathroom key – all have become “no problem.” Truth is, they never were a problem.
Maybe the burgeoning increase of texting rather than conversing has contributed. I vowed never to use them and wrinkle my nose when I hear them, too.
A loving niece has shared with me that “no problem” is “so retro, Aunt Jeannie,” and it’s now “no worries.” Even worse. Worrying is my personal decision and no one can remove it without my permission.
I prefer the likes of “don’t worry, be happy,” “peace, bro,” and my mother’s lovely, “it’ll all work out.” These are heartfelt and intelligent, offering mutual camaraderie.
Challenge for the day: Give up the sing-song “so” and meaningless “no problem/worries” for 40 days, much like a Lenten promise. Maybe it will all go away.
Jeannie Croyle is an area freelance writer and author who resides in Central City.
