It’s that time of year – jackets and cardigans replace shorts and T-shirts. People are either invigorated or bemoan the loss of summer.
You would think we’d get those seasons down pat by now.
And the men are headed to Erie, in search of Moby Steelhead.
They stand inches apart in areas known as Trout Run, Walnut Creek, Elk Creek and the Great Lake Erie itself.
Dressed in waders, sweatshirts, caps and watches – although they rarely glimpse at them – they are focused and their rod and reel is all that matters in the world.
This is serious business.
They gather at their spaces before sunlight and sip coffee, waiting. Waiting for the biggest fish that got away last year. Once I joined my husband in what I recall as the coldest, quietest and most uncomfortable hours of my adult life.
These guys are to be admired for their dedication.
They skip meals, take few breaks and barely acknowledge one another. However, when one has a fish on the line, he will yell “Fish On!” and in amazing synchronicity (think Rockettes here), every other man reels in.
It is fascinating but this observer’s nose ran constantly and the bathroom was too far away. I was the only fisherman wearing red nail polish. Men who hate crowded malls and standing in line for anything seem to have zero problems with another gent only inches away.
Erie is a good name for this place.
We had to put the beloved dog in a kennel. I envisioned her crying for us, unused to a dark, cold room where she could not escape.
Smells and sounds were unfamiliar.
The same future was in store for me here in Erie.
My husband, an excellent angler, lost a couple of huge steelhead. My hands were purple and we had missed breakfast at the hotel, so I was already cranky. You have to hustle to get a “good spot” in the creek (they say crick).
I would have been thrilled to get a so-so spot and a warm bowl of oatmeal first.
It is shoulder-to-shoulder fishing and the guy next to me smelled like tobacco mixed with French Fries (obviously he got up in time to eat first).
When we fish in the summer, we see no one for miles down the river. If a lone fisherman approaches, my husband prepares to leave the area – too crowded. Here? Grand Central Station and he’s fine with it. Go figure.
I visited the ladies room as often as I could stand removing the waders (should be called weighters) and lingered there, dreaming of a warm bed, my pup nestled at my feet and a hot shower, lots of shampoo.
I wrote in my journal: I hate it here. No one talks. It is very cold and hours past my lunch time. I feel sickness invading me. I want my dog. I want a sandwich and to eat it in a warm room, with coffee, slowly. My toes are numb and I want to go home.
We did, finally, go home. My husband caught two sizeable steelhead trout and asked me if the trip was really that bad.
Yes, I answered politely, it was.
He is packing as I write.
Going to Erie for three days with a buddy. Me? I’m staying home, with the dog, my house, and the gas fireplace. I have lots of yarn and books.
I will miss him so I packed a flattering picture of myself, a king-size Reese bar, and a love note in his suitcase. But I will sacrifice this year (and every year) until they come up with a way to fish, stay warm, wear shorts and tees, and produce some talkative gals for me to hang with.
Until then, I’ll kiss him soundly, pray for his safety and thank the good Lord for the world of alternatives.
Jean Croyle is an area freelance writer and author who resides in Central City.
