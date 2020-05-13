The 2016 election was the most expensive, dirtiest and corrupt election in my lifetime. Billions of dollars went to the major parties and their candidates for the White House and congress.
The 2020 election is less than six months away. This time it will be much worse.
A Supreme Court decision
triggered an avalanche of money, and influence peddling, all in the name of free speech. Combine that decision with the growing movement toward socialism and an increased desire to stifle freedom of speech, and the American political system is being corrupted by the conveyer belt of cash.
This includes secret foreign financial contributions and technological influence by governments who are not even eligible to vote in this country.
It has been shown that big money and the fanatical quest for power are the equal opportunity corrupting influences on American politics.
Our politicians seem unwilling or unable to stop this disgusting scandal. It is now time for us to demand a stop to the unlimited flow of cash to our political parties.
One tool of possible mitigation in order to achieve reform would be a more powerful independent federal election commission – one that could stop the flow of cash and enforce spending limits.
An independent commission could shift the balance from big special interest money to small individual contributors.
Kind of makes you wonder.
We need to restore sanity and democracy to the American political system. But that won’t happen without a massive and persistent demand from the public, each one of us.
We must stop these attempts to buy influence, power and voters before it destroys our form of government.
We are born naked, wet, hungry – and get slapped on the arse. But thanks to the existence of the flow of unlimited cash, greed and voters who want a big government socialist country – and an unsatisfiable quest for power – things will just keep getting worse.
Some folks have not yet figured out that nothing is foolproof – even to a sufficiently talented fool.
