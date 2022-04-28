High school and college graduations are just around the corner. The post-pandemic challenges the graduates face are significantly different than the challenges we may have faced.
As a high school graduate, what’s next – university or college, who or where?
A community college, who, where or what courses?
The military, which branch?
A technical school, what trade?
As a college graduate, where do I search for job opportunities?
Can my family financially help me cover my job search expenses or relocation/start up expenses?
Will I earn enough money to cover my cost of living expenses and college loans debt?
As graduates make the decisions about their futures, they must not forget their lives will be what they make of it.
I will not wish them success and recognition, they have already achieved that. They already know how to work hard. They have supportive families who care about them.
They have earned what- ever opportunities that will be given to them.
They must remember that with those opportunities come responsibilities. They need to remember that their actions today as tomorrow’s leaders will make a difference in the years ahead.
When and if their names are published around the world please let it be for good and not scandal or stupidity.
Having written that I wish them a secure society in which to develop their talents; a peaceful world in which to raise their children; and the respect and love of those whom they will associate with in their lifetimes.
They must not forget that hopes and dreams are not a strategy for success. As their life’s journeys begin, they will need to either get working or simply accept mediocrity. Stephen King said it best, “The winds of hope will move your little boats only if you unfurl the sail. Even then a chartered course and a steady hand on the rudder are required if you are to reach the desired ports in your life.”
As their lives journeys continue to unfold, there will be times when they may get the feeling of stagnation about their professional lives, finances, relationships or emotions. If they aren’t careful they will blink and they will be 30 years older and 25 pounds heavier.
On the threshold of success lie the bleached bones of those who sat down to rest and never crossed the threshold. Some of my friends went through this. No one is exempt, it’s called living. If that happens, here is a suggestion of what they may want to do.
Everyone gets knocked down, champions get back up.
Just get back up, stop hoping for the silver bullet, establish a plan and keep the plan moving forward and always be honest with yourself.
Be prepared to work hard, make sacrifices, take chances, be bold but pragmatic, and have confidence success will be achieved.
Never forget the need to be happy.
As you grapple with the challenges of life don’t forget you are supported and loved by your family and close friends.
You and I know that change can be difficult, especially when the change is the result of events out of our control.
I remember once when I bought a new pair of shoes.
They just took a little time to fit right. I needed a little time to endure some discomfort and allow the leather to mold to the shape of my foot.
As you think about what direction to go, be careful, if you don’t know where they want to go, you might not get there.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.