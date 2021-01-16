James Edwards

During the pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, there were times when I would sit in the quiet of my favorite chair, in my favorite room, and wonder about the long-term future of this great country and the peaceful lifestyle I enjoy.
There is so much anger, hatred, denials, riots, economic hardships and bigotry
tearing us apart. The charges of an illegal election, true or false, don’t make things any better. We will now have a representative of the Democratic socialist ideology as president.
I remember many of the socialist Democrats’ campaign platform promises. Canceling the tax cuts we enjoy; additional taxes to underwrite free education, free health care, free cash for illegal immigrants; opening the wall so the country is flooded with immigrants from around the world; defunding the police; eliminating the Second and Fourth Amendments.
I call all of these things the “pain list.” They represent the times we may be living in.
They are what they are and they may or may not happen.
Hoping they will disappear or pretending they don’t exist are not solutions. I wonder what will happen if many of the socialist campaign promises are kept.
We must accept the fact that the pain list represents an incomplete compendium of headaches and heartaches we may face. These pain list items will be out of our hands.
During the pandemic, I believe, some elected governors and mayors, coupled with their bureaucratic minions, acted like they were dictators with no regard the extent of the impact their edicts will have on working men and women.
Apparently they have this insatiable hunger to control our lives. The socialist ideology is their play book.
What will we do if they begin to work on keeping their campaign promises?
First, let’s remember the serenity prayer: “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
The second step is to acknowledge the problems and decide how to address them.
The third step is we must stop being the silent majority. We must join together and make our voices heard. We must begin to resist in every way we can. Boldly defending our conservative principals, stressing the importance of honesty, tradition and integrity.
Tell the young people how a republic works. Refusing, to support our governments most extreme edicts. We can morally and vocally defend our liberty and our culture.
These are small deeds, but they add up.
Step four is to urge people to vote for conservative candidates. Make certain these candidates need to help get us back on the path to a true capitalist America and not on the path to another socialist Cuba or Venezuela.
I spent 40 years in the communications business. During that time, I became a strong believer in the principals of truth and tradition, and recognized the important role the communications industry must play in the future health of this country.
The past eight years have forced me to alter my opinion of the present-day integrity of journalists. So we can only count on a limited number of members of the news media to help us get the message across.
Always remember, you are not alone. There are millions of freedom-loving Americans who feel like we do. We have a lot of work to do, but it can be peacefully done.
As we slide down the banister of our new life, we should pray that all the splinters are pointed the other way.
