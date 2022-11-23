James Edwards

The federal bureaucracy, now known as the “deep state” is as powerful, if not more powerful, then any political party, the Senate or the House.
In 1789, there were only 50 federal bureaucratic employees. In 2000, the federal bureaucrats numbered 2.8 million. An additional 87,000 new IRS agents will be added at the federal level.
The total federal, state and local bureaucrats number 21 million with a $2 trillion dollar budget and we are picking up the tab.
Since 1970, most of the bureaucratic growth has come at the state and local levels. The federal bureaucracy consists of cabinet departments, independent executive agencies, and 15 departments including state, treasury, defense, justice, interior, agriculture, commerce, labor, HHS, transportation, energy, education, vet affairs and homeland security.
After each presidential election there is a political ritual, as the president selects secretaries for each of the cabinets and independent executive agencies. These nominees must secure the approval of the House and Senate.
During that process, the nominees pledge what they plan to do to improve the performance of their newly assigned agencies. If the bureaucrats disagree with the business plan of their newly appointed secretary, they simply do nothing until the secretary resigns. The bureaucracy is not held accountable for the poor performance of the agency, the secretary is.
Unfortunately, the federal bureaucracy has become corrupt, bloated and inefficient.
If you are fortunate enough to be employed by one of these agencies you have a lifetime job. You cannot be fired for poor performance or a poor work ethic. You are put on a pay scale and receive annual salary increases, increases not based on productivity or work ethic, but on longevity.
When you retire, you receive a generous pension and dollar 1 health care. A majority of retired bureaucrats live in gated communities surrounding Washington, D.C. There is a growing belief that the “dump Trump” initiative is quarterbacked by deep state including the Mar-a-Lago raid, the Jan. 6 hearings, the Russian hoax investigation, the push for the green plan and the impeachment trials.
Power is the life blood of the deep state. They should be held accountable by the elected leaders. That is not happening. As a matter of fact they are in complete control of the department or agency they work for. The deep state should be controlled by elected officials. They should be free of politics. That isn’t happening. The tail is waging the dog. Since they aren’t elected and cannot be fired like the Air Traffic controllers were fired for going on strike there is only one solution – down-size the federal government.
Return the responsibility of each agency to each state. Just like SCOTUS did with the Roe decision. I don’t believe the founding fathers imagined a federal bureaucracy like the deep state or a federal government as large and uncontrollable as it is.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.