James Edwards

William Lloyd in his Aug. 7 column urges us to support Joe Biden’s agenda and objects to Biden being called a socialist.
He goes on to define socialism as meaning government controls all aspects of our lives. What he doesn’t write is that socialism is another way of saying communism.
He claims Biden’s goal is to put more money in the hands of the average people. The COVID relief law did exactly what Biden wanted it to do, put more money in the hands of average people. Plus, the generous unemployment compensation money also helped the average people to start depending on the government for financial survival.
Biden is in control of the country’s purse strings.
Biden’s massive spending has triggered inflation.
His COVID Relief Act puts easy cash in average people’s left-hand pocket, and inflation and his corporate tax increase proposal will take it all back.
The average person will end up where they started. With one exception, they will now be under the control of the massive government if they want to economically survive.
Biden’s agenda also calls for increasing corporate taxes.
Guess what, any corporate tax increase is passed on to the average person that also takes back the cash Biden gave them in their left-hand pocket.
In his column, Lloyd also puts the blame on the Republicans and conservatives for the failure of the country to reach the 80% vaccination level needed to reach heard immunity levels.
Lloyd doesn’t explain the logic of letting illegal immigrants into the country with COVID and busing some of them throughout the country while mandating vaccinations and booster shots. Lloyd doesn’t acknowledge there are as many Democrats as Republicans who refuse to get vaccinated. The bottom line is the un-vaccinated simply don’t know whom to trust.
Lloyd’s call for you to support Biden’s agenda also means you should support the devastating moral and in- humane impact his open border agenda has created, the jobs lost when he stopped construction of the wall and the pipeline, the heartbreaking impact of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Democrats desire to defund the police and the resulting increased crime, the fight to turn control of elections from the states to the federal government.
We know why they want that, the stacking of the Supreme Court. Each of his agenda items has caused nothing but individual crisis.
I wonder how Lloyd will explain why we should support these agenda items or will he simply place the blame for the crisis the agenda items cause on Republicans and conservatives?
How can Lloyd expect us to support an agenda of a president whose administration has been plagued by broken promises, self-inflicted political wounds, economic woes, mistrust and misinformation and the botched handling of Afghanistan?
I never met Lloyd. I’ve been told he is a very nice man with a serious liberal, left-leaning ideology. He closes by telling us we have a choice. Join the Biden parade and it might help us or reject his agenda and we will continue to suffer our fate. He is right. We do have a choice; it’s either big government or freedom.
I chose freedom.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
