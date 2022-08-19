James Edwards

In two short years there will be another presidential election. For the next two years the Democrats and Republicans will be searching for a nominee they believe can win as their presidential candidate for the 2024 election.
As a hard core, right wing Republican conservative, I’ll limit my comments and observations for the Republicans who need to make the decision. Will it be Donald Trump or not Trump, and if not Trump, who?
In order to evaluate Trump the president, I’ll utilize the Pro V Con methodology.
First are the cons. He is egotistical, arrogant. Lacks compassion or sympathy. Is overly sensitive to criticism. Openly critical of others. Self-centered and pragmatic. Uncontrolled and noncompliant. Did things his way that were offensive, disruptive and obnoxious.
Did not compromise. Assertive and micromanaged every thing and every one. His personality may have hurt your feelings, but it did not hurt your pocket book.
Here are the pros. What did he accomplish for “we the people”? Seven million “new” jobs. Significantly lowered the Black, Hispanic and women unemployment rates. There were no new wars. Rebuilt the military strength of the U.S. and reestablished the global respect of the U.S. promoted peace in the Middle East. Canceled the ridiculous Iran deal. Started to close the southern border and build the wall. Reduced the percent of poverty in the U.S. and 16% pay increase for the middle class.
Lowered gas prices and made America energy independent. Destroyed ISIS.
Took 7 million people off of food stamps. Promoted record home sales. By their actions against him, he exposed how corrupt the FBI, CIA, DOJ and other government agencies are.
On a regular base, he fleshed out how completely one-sided, dishonest and irrational the main stream media and social media companies had become. Expedited the development of the COVID-19 pandemic vaccine, as well as the production of much needed medical equipment. If you believe the pros out weighs the importance of the con, support him. If the reverse is true reject him.
When Trump announced his candidacy for president, many folks weren’t convinced a billion dollar real estate developer/TV star would be a competitive presidential candidate or U.S. president.
As the debate to become the Republican presidential nominee unfolded, we heard him say things the other nominee candidates ignored. The deindustrialization of America and the good jobs going to China and other countries.
The problems causing the country by the border crossing by illegal immigrants. He became the voice of the common man and a revolutionary force for the country. He went on to win the nomination and ultimately was the upset winner of the presidential election. The Democrats had a complete meltdown over their loss. They pledged to make his presidency as difficult as possible. They began with the Russian hoax, followed by two impeachment hearings. They, collectively, called him every castigating word in the book and blamed him for things that were not his doing. Despite the hellish war he fought the entire four years of his term, he still made America great again.
Should the Torch of the MAGA movement be turned over to a new MAGA leadership and Trump urged to become the elder statesman of the revolutionary new MAGA movement. Or should he keep being the MAGA lightning rod, holding rallies and keep the MAGA movement winning.
Does he want to be the candidate to satisfy his ego and does he still have the fire in his belly to restore the country to its position as the greatest democracy in the history of the world and a global leader.
Now is the time to make the decision – Trump or not Trump.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
