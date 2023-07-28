James Edwards

I’m 83. Within a few weeks, and the good Lord willing, I’ll be 84.
The younger generation will refer to me as a senior citizen, elderly or simply the old geezer. I don’t care what they call me. I am all of them.
If I Google old guy, I receive a lot of tips. Some are serious, such as updating your obituary, discussing your plans for passing with the family, or simple tips such as taking care of your teeth, shower and shave daily, or use mouthwash.
These tips are great, but I would like to share some of the tips I gathered during my life’s journey.
• Always dress up, never dress down. If you are planning a public appearance such as church, a family holiday, funeral home, anniversary dinners, a shopping trip or any social event, dump the sweatpants, pajama pants, flip flops, baggy T-shirts, tank tops and any form of shorts. Please don’t try to look young and hip.
Simply adopt dress-up casual as your preferred form of dress.
• Be satisfied with your body. You lived with that contraption for several decades and it served you well. It is what it is. Yardwork is out. Adapt, improvise and just get it done.
• Always act like a gentleman. Treat all women with respect. In groups of male and female friends, don’t use lewd remarks or dirty jokes. Always treat the waitress as if she is a flower in a public park and even compliment her on her service.
• Don’t let yourself become a couch potato by watching too much TV, which is terrible for your physical, emotional and mental health. Read a book, take a walk, meet your friend for coffee and discuss current events or just the good old days. Cut back on TV time and take part in more fun times with family activities.
• When your path crosses with a former business associate, classmate or neighbor that you haven’t seen in a long time, start the conversation with “Long time, no see. How have you been?” He may just want to talk about the aches and pains of aging. When he is finished, he will say, how have you been? Simply say, all is well. It may be a lie, but no one wants to hear about your bad back or weak knees.
• When you’re with your grandchildren, tell positive stories about the good old days, but don’t compare the good old days with current events. Our good old days had many pluses, but also many minuses such as racial segregation, polio, the Cold War, hippie communes, Nehru jackets and typewriters. Use your stories to inspire, educate and entertain.
As we grow old, time becomes a thief. Beloved friends and family members move on. Our physical and mental powers dissipate. Old age does afford us the time to slow down so we can appre- ciate the treasures life has given us. But only if we have the common sense to see them and the heart to accept them.
I once read an article where a scientist claimed that old age men cry more because of our hormonal changes.
Others claim it’s because we no longer care about hiding our feelings.
I guess there is some truth in both feelings. But I believe it’s because we grasp the beauty and fragility of life.
When our eyes become misty, we are not ashamed because we earned those tears of joy and sorrow.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
