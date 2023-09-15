James Edwards

America’s journey began a long time ago when explorers with boatloads of immigrants, seeking a better life, established settlements on the East Coast.
Each settlement was governed by royals from their home country. The largest group of immigrants and settlements were from England.
Some settlements made it; some didn’t. In the late 1700s, the English colonies were divided – the loyalists and the patriots. The patriots resented being governed and taxed by the king of England. The loyalists thought that was OK.
The patriots wanted to embark on a global experiment. They wanted to prove free people could govern themselves without the help of royals.
Phase One was the drafting of the Declaration of Independence. The king was upset when it was presented to him along with tax rebellions.
The Revolutionary War was declared ... and the patriots won.
Phase Two was the drafting of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. That took a couple of years and was drafted by a group of We the People – with many different political ideologies, including the loyalists.
When they were adopted by the 13 original colonies, America became the beacon of hope all over the globe.
The cornerstone of these documents was the separation of powers and the terms for each federal elected legislator – two years for the House, six years for the Senate and four years for the president.
There was no mention of term limits.
The founders’ failure to include term limits has backfired. Apparently, the founders believed We the People elected to office would serve one or two terms and then go home.
Boy, were they wrong.
The first pothole to the experiment came when elected officials discovered that if they were re-elected for multiple terms, they would become wealthy and powerful. Now there isn’t a member of the House or Senate who might be classified as middle-class.
The original experiment of separation of powers got off to a great start and lasted for close to 250 years. Now it appears to me that the power is being captured by the media, the judiciary, the deep state and the leftist political party.
The experiment has not been perfect. We the People have lived through the good, the bad and the ugly. We have enjoyed the good, endured and resolved the bad, but unfortunately, the ugly hatred involving race and religion still exists. The country is divided – split between the leftist Democrats and the conservative Republicans.
If we want to stop the destruction of this country and prevent our elected leaders from becoming self-serving, money-hungry, power-crazy, do-nothing drones, we need to correct the founders’ error and establish term limits.
As a result of the divide, there is a tsunami of challenges and problems facing the country that seems to be overwhelming.
There isn’t a challenge or problem that can’t be solved.
Remember, every member of the House and the Senate is appointed to a committee.
Every challenge and problem is assigned to one of these committees. That’s when the value of term limits comes into play.
Each member of a committee, when no longer concerned about re-election or marching to the party’s drumbeat, can come up with a proposed solution. That solution may or may not work.
What is important is that when all members of the committee work together, a solution can be found.
If they just continue to argue, they won’t solve anything. If there was ever a time in this country’s history when there was the need to adopt term limits, it’s now.
The terms should not be too short or too long, but they must be adopted and implemented, and the sooner the better.
It may take two or three political cycles before it works, but when it does, we will once again become a beacon of hope for the global community.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.