As I write this column, there are only 12 short months until the critical 2022 mid-term election.
What’s at stake is control of the House and Senate as well the governors of several states.
There is little doubt that the strategy for victory will be grueling and brutal. I could describe the next 12 months as a civil war, or a street-gang battle for turf. I prefer to use a sports analogy.
This is the political version of the Stanley Cup finals. The winner will determine the future of this country. Will the U.S. remain the world’s greatest democracy, or will we be joining the ranks of Russia, China, North Korea or Venezuela.
Will we know the answer before the 2024 presidential election or will the 2024 presidential election become a repeat of the 2022 mid-term election?
There are two teams, the red team and the blue team.
The Republican red team is viewed as conservatives.
The Democratic blue team is viewed as liberals.
Conservatives believe in personal responsibility, limited government, free markets, individual liberty, traditional American values and a strong national defense. They also believe the role of government should be to provide people the freedom necessary to pursue their own goals.
Liberals believe in government action to achieve equal opportunity and equality for all, and that is the duty of the government to reduce community issues and protect civil liberties and individual and human rights. They also believe the role of the government should be to guarantee that no one is in need.
Here are a few short examples of the difference between the conservative and liberal ideologies.
• Economy: Liberals favor a market system in which the government regulates the economy. That government is needed to protect us against big business. Conservatives believe in the free-market system, competitive capitalism and private enterprise that affords a high standard of living.
• Immigration: Liberals believe in increasing the number if immigrants permitted into the country. Blanket amnesty for all immigrants plus government financial support for education. Conservatives support legal immigration at the current numbers but does not support illegal immigration. The government should support immigration laws.
• Taxes: Liberals believe in higher taxes and a large government. High taxes are needed for social programs to provide for the poor. The conservatives believe in lower taxes and smaller government. Lower taxes provide an incentive for people to work, save, invest in entrepreneurial endeavors.
• Welfare: Liberals believe in programs to provide for the poor. Conservatives are opposed to long-term welfare. They support providing opportunities to make it possible for the poor to become self-reliant.
The strategy for both teams is to attack each team’s captain.
The red team’s captain spent four grueling and brutal years in combat with the media. His penchant for outrageous statements and twitters will be the blue team target.
The blue team’s captain’s handling of the economy, the southern border, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the educational system, the COVID-19 mandates will be the target of the red team.
In the middle of this hard-fought game will be their respective press corps. Both press teams will deny objective reality while insisting they are telling the truth. The solution for us is to develop our own reality, because our reality will be based on proven American principals of democracy, free speech, law and order and equality of opportunity.
These are the principals that made America great. What follows is a simple truth. Some members of a team are never truly appreciated. You may be a member of one of these teams.
If you are a member of a team that is the winner you will be appreciated. If your team is the loser, you will be blamed.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
