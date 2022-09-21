I’m an 83-year-old history buff. This country is deeply divided and in the worst condition it’s been in during my lifetime. There are scores of crises I could mention, but there are too many to list.
But in my opinion, the greatest crises we face is the lack of leadership in our government offices including the president. The people in leadership positions seem oblivious to the power they possess.
They don’t seem to care what they are doing to this country.
That includes the leaders of the FBI, Department of Justice, the Pentagon, the Secretary of Defense and the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Here are a few examples of the impact the lack of leadership is having on the country.
The southern border humanitarian crisis. The country is up to its arse in debt; the military equipment of the armed forces has been depleted; the recruitment efforts are a big disappointment; and the woke cancer is infecting the military brass.
We have reached the point we couldn’t win a playground brawl.
The woke cancer has infected our educational system.
China, Russia and Iran want to take over the world and it won’t be long before they are on our front porch.
Last but not least is the screwed up mess the leaders made of COVID-19. For 18 months, we were forced to go along with mandates that led to loss of lives, jobs and the unnecessary lockdown of businesses that resulted in the closing of scores of businesses, and the unnecessary public school lockdown that forced us to home school while still paying public school taxes.
A home-schooled generation of students lost a year of personal development. We complied and adjusted to the negative impact of these mandates. As I witness these events, I often think of the challenges my mother and my grandparents, who were born between 1900 and my birthday in 1939, faced.
During those 40 years, they endured World War I, the Spanish flu (50 million people died worldwide), and the great depression when the country was on the verge of economic collapse. Yet, they endured united.
After my birth in 1939, the second World War started, 75 million people died. The small pox epidemic that killed 300 million people followed by the Korean and Vietnam wars where 9 million people died.
We were faced with the Cuban missal crisis. Yet, we endured united. During the last decade, there has been a sequence of life-altering events that has tested the character of “we the people” of this country. Every aspect of our lives has been tested.
Although these events has driven us to the brink of civil war with each other, we tried to endure and want to help the country. It’s hard to decide which of these crises will have the greatest negative, long-term impact on the country.
Trying to decide what to do to help unite the country is really hard. Our leaders are doing nothing to get things under control. Instead they simply want to embroil themselves in the deadly political party battle for power and control. Between 1900 and 2008 we were united.
In 2012, a small divide appeared. In 2016, it became a big divide. In 2020, the divide became a tsunami.
If we want history to report that we were united and endured the events we now face, we need to stop staying at home and resign from the worry of the week club.
Our government leaders are supposed to take care of their constituents, that’s why we elect them. They aren’t doing their job so “we the people” need to take control of the political system and defend the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights the founding fathers laid out for us.
If this country was a computer, we could simply unplug the power and reboot the county so it would go back to normal. But it isn’t that easy; it’s going to take quite a lot of time and a united effort to fix the mess.
The November mid-term election can be our way of cold-booting the country.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
