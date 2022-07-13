No one likes getting old. It just happens, its happened to me. Some folks like to refer to us as senior citizens, call us old fogies, and in some cases, geezers.
Some of us are Baby Boomers getting ready to retire, others have been retired for some time. We may walk a little slower, our eyes and hearing are not what they once were.
We worked hard, raised our children, worshiped God and have grown old together.
In school, we studied English, history, math and science. Most of us remember outhouses, telephone booths, 25 cent gasoline and the free delivery of milk and ice to our homes.
Yep, we may be old, but we still have a lot of fight left in us.
As longtime residents of this region, we have had to endure sustained adversity.
The 1977 flood, the closing of Bethlehem Steel and Sani-Dairy, the re-engineering of GTE, Peoples Gas and Penelec and the subsequent job losses; the periodic layoffs at area plants, particularly Johnstown America Corp.; the strikes at Galliker’s, Sani-Dairy and super market chains; and the closing of Richland Mall and Pitt Steel.
All of these events had a negative economic and emotional impact on the region.
Now we are faced with a whole new series of negative challenging adversities. Sky-high gas prices, the crippling impact of inflation, the supply chain fiasco, the drugs and illegal immigrants flooding across the southern border, the COVID-19 lockdown and mandates, allegations of election fraud, uncontrolled riots, the creeping cancer of lawlessness, mass shootings, the impact of the cancellation of Roe, the Jan. 6 riot and endless impeachment hearings, the proposed gender manipulation of grade-school kids and many others.
All of these events are having a negative economic and emotional effect on our region as well as the country.
Every event from the Bethlehem Steel closing to the Jan. 6 hearings received extensive media coverage. The steady bombardment of bad news coupled with the relentless negative reporting of the newspapers and broadcast media and the mind numbing sensationalism of inconsequential events by the print and broadcast media has succeeded in doing locally what three floods failed to do to us – crush the spirit of the people of this region.
Apathy, indifference and defeatism could easily permeate every corner of this region, but that did not happen to us.
The 4th of July has come and gone. For 246 years, we have fought to protect the freedom of the Declaration of Independence has given us.
Now that freedom is being challenged by the socialist Marxist cult who want to eliminate the fourth and the freedom associated with the celebration.
The senior citizens of this region will once again fight to protect that freedom with the only weapon we have – the ballot box. In the coming November mid-team election, the bald and gray hair brigade will be heard from.
Yes, we are old and slow these days, but we have at least one good fight left in us.
We love this country and now we are going to save it.
There may be those who want to destroy this land we love. But, like our founders, there is no way we are going to remain silent.
In November, if you feel the ground shaking, its not an earthquake, its a stampede of geezers fighting back because the America we love is worth fighting for. We are going to show up and vote at the mid-term election.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
