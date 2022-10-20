The most important mid-term election in our lifetime is only 19 days away. The outcome may determine the course of our lives domestically and internationally.
The current divide in our country is a cancer infecting our personal relationships with members of the family, our friends, neighbors and business associates. Historically, this country has always been divided.
During the Revolution and the War of 1812, it was the patriots vs. the loyalists.
During the Civil War, it was the abolitionist north vs. the slave owning south.
During World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East, it was the hawks vs. the doves. In each case, we managed to endure the divide and eventually reunite the country.
The current divide is between the political parties – the Democratic Party ideology vs. the Republican Party ideology.
The Democratic ideology calls for the transition of the country from a republic to a big government socialist country where the states have limited power and are controlled by the central government so they can micro-manage every aspect of our lives.
The Republican ideology is to protect and enforce the primary principles our founders laid out for us – the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. They want the republic to survive.
There is a major showdown scheduled for Nov. 8.
Regardless of the outcome, the divide will not change.
Each losing party will simply adopt plan B. The 2016 and 2020 presidential elections taught us that neither party is a good loser.
In 2016, when the Democratic carefully orchestrated political plan did not fall into place, there was a massive angry melt down.
In 2020, the Republicans believed the voting had been rigged and there was an angry melt down. Both meltdowns are still active and feeding the divide.
If the Democrats retain control of the House and/or the Senate, they will spend the next two years ramping up their efforts to transition the country from a republic to a big government socialist country targeting the 2024 presidential election as their crossing the finish line election.
If the Democrats lose control of the House and/or the Senate, they will spend the next two years using executive orders to advance their political agenda and the presidential veto to stop any efforts by the Republicans to unwind the damage that has been done the last two years.
If the Republicans fail to regain control of the House and/or Senate, they will spend the next two years fighting to preserve the republic and protect the freedom-loving citizens of this country. If they regain control of the House and/or Senate, they will begin to legally attack the major crises facing the country – the inflation, the open southern border and the impact of the public school lock down on a generation of youngsters.
After six long years of nasty dishonest attacks on the president and the MAGA Republicans it will be very difficult for the Republicans not to seek revenge.
The opposition political leaders and federal agencies caught in the sights of the revenge seekers may also help address some of the crises facing the country. They will also be developing plans to retake the White House in the 2024 presidential election.
The results of the Nov. 8 showdown will not unite the country it will only widen the divide and will have a major impact – positive or negative – on our quality of life and security internationally.
What’s happens on Nov. 8 is like two wolves (Democrats and Republicans) and a sheep (We the People) meeting to vote on what to have for dinner.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
