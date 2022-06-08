At 8:05 p.m. May 17, I thought I heard a long sigh of relief. The primary election was finally over or maybe I simply heard a gust of wind,
For me it was a sigh of relief.
I no longer had to sit through scores of TV commercials of candidates or their political action committees (PAC) trash-talking each other. As well as commercials with the candidate or their PACs telling us how great they are.
My TV mute button got a heavy workout. I would no longer have to go to the mail box and sort through a pile of propaganda doing the same thing. I could then find my regular mail or bills.
A disappointing percentage of the party base voters have selected their teammates for the soon-to-be November mid-team election. The primary election is over, but the hardships and adversity we have been enduring is far from over.
When we woke up on the 18th, we still had to cope with a long list of life-altering hardships. The financial impact of inflation, as well as the fear of a pending depression; the lingering affects of the pandemic; the ever-increasing number of mass shootings; the SCOTUS leak and the pro-life, pro-choice demonstrations; the creeping cancer of lawlessness; the supply chain disaster, especially the baby formula shortage; racial bigotry and hatred; weather-related destruction and lives lost, illegal immigration; and the battle over election reform; just to mention a few.
If you are an elected political leader living off the taxpayers or a wealthy elitist, these challenges my cause a few minor inconveniences but your lifestyle hasn’t changed.
If you are part of the middle and working classes or a member of a minority, these are life-altering challenges.
The trash-talking personality attacks, for now, have ended but in a few short weeks the “blame game” will begin.
The importance of the November mid-term election is critical to the future of this country. The political ideology of the team that controls the House and Senate will determine how the country responds the to challenges we face.
The mid-term election will be a different ball game.
Because Pennsylvania is a closed primary thousands of voters were unable to cast their votes. How will each team attract a majority of the independent and moderate voters?
The blue team is left of center, the red team is right of center. If either team pivots closer to the center, how will that team’s party base respond. I’m not certain the “center” still exists.
The red team will blame the Biden administration, the main stream media, the members of the “deep state,” election fraud, the big government ideology and the wealthy Biden supporters.
The blue team will blame Trump, Trump supporters, the conservative ideology, Vladimir Putin, the pandemic, the weather and anyone they can think of. Both teams will tell us the same thing: The blue team will tell us, keep us in power and we will solve these problems. The red team will tell us replace the blue team, put us in charge and we will solve the problems.
Both teams will make the same claim: put the other team in control and things will only get worse. Neither team will tell us, in specific detail, how they will solve the problems, nor will they tell us how much longer we must endure this struggle for survival nor how many personal sacrifices we will need to make so their plans actually happen.
So sit back, relax, get rested up and get ready to endure the political noise we will have to endure between now and November and between November and the 2024 Presidential Election.
Sort through the noise, pay close attention to what is being said, so when you cast your vote it will be an informed and knowledgeable vote.
Time will tell, but don’t forget to vote.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.