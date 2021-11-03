A pandemic is an epidemic that has spread to the global community.
There have been 20 major pandemics throughout history.
The international death toll ranges from 50 million (the Spanish flu) to COVID-19 at more than 5 million as of November. More than 740,000 Americans have died.
There is much that can be said about COVID-19, but for the purpose of this column I’ll limit my observations to just one aspect of the pandemic – the economic lockdown.
Was it a political decision designed to wreck the dynamic economy we were enjoying, did it have any impact on the spread of the virus? Two questions that remain unanswered.
When the coronavirus hit the U.S., it spread very rapidly and it didn’t take long to be declared a pandemic.
When it was declared a pandemic, it didn’t take long for some political leaders to declare a massive economic lockdown. Each state’s lockdown was different. Their lockdown protocols were determined by geographic location, the number of COVID cases, and as always, politics.
What isn’t clear is the answer to the question, “Did the lockdown slow the spread of COVID-19 cases?” However they were universally oppressive and restrictive, little consideration was given to the impact their lockdowns would have on our lives.
The war cry was “we are trying to save your lives.” We weren’t given time to mentally or physically adjust to the lockdown. One day things were normal, the next day we experienced a lockdown.
Everything we had taken for granted no longer existed. Our jobs, our income, health care, grocery shopping, family relationships, religion, entertainment, household repairs, education (kindergarten through college), almost every aspect of our lives were impacted.
Normal became just a fond memory.
The lockdown protocols were rigidly enforced – social distancing, hand washing and the dreaded mask. From the beginning, we were told the masks were essential, some told us they were not needed, while others told us they would save our lives, some even claimed they served no purpose. As a result of the dramatic differences of opinions, the mask became a “hot button” issue.
Whom do we trust, whom can we believe, should I or shouldn’t I wear one were the daily questions we wrestled with. Even today, we still don’t have a definitive answer.
Because of the vaccine, along with the small decline in new cases and deaths, the lockdown restrictions have been lifted. Once again, different states, different politicians, different repeals of the lockdown restrictions. The spread of the Delta variant is also having an impact on these decisions.
Mask or no mask, vaccine or no vaccine, what is right and what is wrong. This time we have time to mentally and physically prepare to return to an almost normal life. It may be wise to slowly, and carefully begin the journey back to a normal lifestyle. It may not be wise to quickly jump back into your idea of a normal lifestyle.
Once again, we are being told there are different versions of the virus slowly creeping into the country, a booster shot may or may not be needed.
A whole generation of students, whose 2020 education was affected, are having trouble adjusting to a normal life. and the current “hot button” issue is the vaccine. To get or not get the shot is the big debate. Because of the debate over the masks, close to 50% of Americans are refusing to get the shot. They don’t trust what they are being told by high-level politicians, the mainstream media and the medical community. The vaccine, as well as the mask debate, will last a long time.
All we can do as we have been doing the last year, try to adjust to the challenges we face, try to protect our loved ones and enjoy life.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
