The millennials like to refer to us as senior citizens, old fogies or old geezers. We walk a little slower, our eyes and ears aren’t what the once were.
We remember telephone party lines, outhouses from personal experience, 25-cent gas and milk and ice delivered to the house. We worked hard, took care of our families, and grew old together.
Our households with someone over 65 years of age has a net worth 45% greater then someone under 35. I guess we did OK. We may be old, slow, out dated, but don’t make the mistake that we don’t have a good fight left in us.
I am deeply concerned about the direction our country is taking. We had always called ourselves Americans. We were a team, everyone working together for the same goal – keeping our country great and supporting the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
So much has changed. People now consider themselves Democrats or Republicans, conservatives or liberals, progressives or capitalists.
The Pittsburgh Steeler’s have been successful because they think of themselves as anything but a team. Americans now need to do the same thing. We need to think of ourselves as nothing but a team. If we don’t we will no longer be a united team.
Believe it or not, we are in a civil war between a conservative volunteer government and a leftist, socialist professional big government. We all know the socialist agenda is complete government control over every aspect of our lives. They want to give every one free education, health care, housing and spending money.
This old geezer has a word of advice for all the young people who are getting on the socialism band wagon. Before you start tearing this country apart, take a long, hard look at Venezuela after they became a socialist country.
Sixty years ago, Venezuela was ranked fourth on the economic freedom index. Today they are ranked 179th and their citizens are dying of starvation.
Their country was destroyed by socialism. There are those in this country who want to change the country we love into a third-world socialist country.
The problem with socialism is that eventually they run out of other people’s money. If we don’t start thinking of ourselves as Americans instead of Democrats or Republicans then we won’t be a team, but a divided country that doesn’t support strength or honesty.
At this point in my life, if I wasn’t an optimist with a deep belief in the American spirit I would have serious doubts about the future of our country. The solution is simple. All we have to do is agree to these 12 simple principals and we will once again be a united America.
• Protect the vote.
• Secure our border.
• Stop adding debt.
• Stand up to China.
• Don’t raise taxes.
• Stop the WOKE.
• Cut red tape.
• Help us sleep safe at night.
• Control Big Tech.
• Deliver school choice.
• Empower patients, not government.
• Make our streets safe.
These simple principals are worth fighting for. Join me.
Only time will tell if we are successful.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
