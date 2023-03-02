James Edwards

This will be a bad news, good news column.
The bad news is that since this country was attacked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election and the adoption of the open border policy, we the people have been subjected to a landslide of life altering crises.
The good news is that a majority of these challenges can be mitigated by strong conservative leadership – at the state and national levels – and the drafting of carefully crafted legislation, adopted and rigidly enforced will quickly eliminate and mitigate the challenges.
That is, with one exception, the open border policy.
The left wing liberal and the right wing conservative main stream media have been keeping us well informed about the spin off problems being created by the open border – drug smuggling, human trafficking, drug-related deaths, increased lawlessness, health care issues, immigrant deaths and the infiltration of potential terrorists.
What we never hear about is the devastatingly financial impact the open border is having on the country and the potential this has on bankrupting the country. That’s because the information is difficult to ferret out and compile.
Often these costs are buried in other programs and may be difficult to find. Someone did a lot of difficult research and issued a report containing the following 11 reasons why we need to be concerned. Each of the reasons contained verification sources where the fact checkers can find information to support the financial data released.
• $11 to $22 billion per year spent by state governments on welfare for illegal immigrants.
• $22 billion per year spent on food assistance programs such as food stamps, WIC and free school lunches for illegal immigrants.
• $2.5 billion per year spent for Medicaid for illegal immigrants.
• $12 billion per year for primary and secondary education for illegal immigrant children who can’t speak a word of English.
• $17 billion per year spent to educate anchor babies.
• $3 million per day to incarcerate illegal immigrants.
• 30% of all inmates are illegal immigrants.
• $90 billion per year spent for welfare and social services for illegal immigrants.
• $200 billion per year of depressed wages of Americans caused by illegal immigrants.
• In 2006, illegal immigrants sent $45 billion in remittance to relatives in their country of origin.
• Nearly one million sex crimes committed by illegal immigrants.
The total cost is $338.3 billion per year. That amounts to $2,500 per year of your taxes to fund illegal immigrants.
I guess we are just supposed to put up the cash, sit down and just shut up. I guess we are that stupid because we elect the political leaders who do this to us.
Our political leaders need to rewrite the immigration laws, close the border, finish the wall, process those immigrants who have already entered the country.
Keep the good ones and deport the bad ones and tighten the purse strings. It will take a long time, but if we do it, we can avoid going broke.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
