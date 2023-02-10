James Edwards

On Feb. 15, my wife and I will be celebrating our 65th wedding anniversary. Our life’s journey has had its share of pot holes, speed bumps, detours and traffic jams.
Sometimes the path has been smooth, sometimes it has been rough and filled with tar.
But regardless of what challenges life has thrown at us, we faced them as a team and with her determination and “we can do this” attitude, we either adapted or prevailed.
We met on New Year’s Eve during my junior year of high school. My friends and I crashed a New Year’s Eve party. When midnight arrived and we were to get our New Year’s kiss, the boys out numbered the girls. So lines at each girl formed.
I joined the line of the prettiest girl at the party. Her kiss was the warmest, gentlest kiss I had ever experienced.
After 68 years, that kiss hasn’t changed.
Her kiss captured my heart and I knew I was going to make her my girlfriend. I immediately launched my campaign to capture her heart with very little success.
My eight friends were mostly Italians from Conemaugh Borough. We were very popular, had lots of girlfriends and were considered to be very cool.
That reputation turned her off. She was very reluctant to date me.
In those days, there were a number of teen dances in the city. We both liked to dance and I would dance with her as often as I could.
She eventually agreed to date me only if it was a double date. It finally happened, and during the remaining years of high school our relationship blossomed.
In the spring of 1957, I purchased an engagement ring, and when I gave it to her, she told me she couldn’t wear it until I got her dad’s permission to marry her. I ask her dad and got his blessing.
I found a two-room apartment at the corner of Adams and Locust streets with a rent I knew we could afford.
Her mom helped us get credit from Lopresti Furniture so we could furnish the apartment.
The wedding reception was held in the kitchen of her parents’ four-room apartment on Power Street in Cambria City. Many of the traditional wedding reception functions could not be held there. She never complained.
Her positive spirit and happy attitude made the entire day a fun-filled day for the small group of friends and family that could attend the reception.
During the first six months of our marriage, we found adjusting to each other’s personality a challenge. We came from two very different back grounds.
Me – from a highly dysfunctional family and my only male role model was my tyrannical grandfather, and she came from a close-knit, loving family from Cambria City. I wanted to be the boss, she believed a strong marriage had to be between two equal partners.
I learned a great deal from her during those six months and she prevailed. After 65 years, we are still equal partners. In her early years, she worked for Kresgee’s 5 & 10 and Wolfe & Reynolds.
During the first two years of our marriage, she worked for Karl’s Beauty Supply.
In 1960 when she became pregnant with our first son, she left Karl’s. During the years that followed, I focused on earning a living and she focused on being a supportive wife, strong homemaker, mother, caregiver for her friends and family and my senior partner.
Because of the path I took, many of those years she spent alone. But she never complained. Her support, encouragement and personal sacrifices were always there.
When we were faced with life-altering decisions, her wisdom, common sense, fighting spirit and empathy helped us make the right decisions.
For 65 years, her love, compassion, understanding, determination, selfless support and loving, gentle care giving, coupled with her fighting spirit and her “we can do this” attitude was the glue that kept our family together.
She was the one who made our life’s journey a happy, fun-filled, rewarding adventure.
She is the textbook example of why a marriage of equal partners will always endure.
We hope our story reflects the importance of a marriage of equal partners, regardless of the role you each select or need to play. But those roles must be mutually agreeable.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
