James Edwards

Despite the massive list of challenges you face, do you still believe your life can be what you want it to be?
If not, why not?
This is a challenging and ugly world. As you reflect on today’s current events, you can approach them as a pessimist, an optimist or a realist. I consider myself a realist. I simply see things as they are.
With so many challenges facing us, it is too easy to get caught up and just drift along.
In modern society, there are too many forces vying for our attention, focus and willpower. There are the liberal and conservative ideologies, the print and broadcast mass media, the internet and social media, cable TV, as well as political, racial and religious ideologies.
They have every tool of distraction you can dream of.
We must not become overwhelmed with concerns and anxiety. Regardless of the challenges we face – young, middle-aged or senior citizen – our life can become what we want it to be. We must never forget that the final decisions are ours and ours alone. No one else can make them for us.
I once read that the first decade of our life plays a major role in the quality of life we choose. My first decade was during the 1940s. As I reflect on that decade, I ask myself these five simple questions:
• Are my thoughts kind – yes.
• Are they factual and true – yes.
• Did the events bring out the best in me – yes.
• Did they limit my ability to reach my greatest potential – no.
• Will they influence my plans for the remainder of my life – maybe.
Today’s first-decade children face a much more difficult set of challenges than the ones I faced. The pandemic lockdown of schools and virtual learning and the impact of inflation on their family. The racial, religious and political divide in our country. The violent race riots, mass shootings, lawlessness and the influence of the woke ideology on the educational system and drugs.
What will the future hold for them? How will they answer the questions I asked myself? They are the future business and political leaders of this country. What will they want their lives to be?
Hopefully, they will resist the temptation of comfort and avoid the reality of the gap between where they are and where they could and should be. As each of us begin to plan for the future and the life we want it to be, we need to slow down, take care and do the little things as well as we can.
Change the things we control and don’t like and just ignore the things we cannot control.
The most important tool we have that will enable us to overcome the evil forces that are trying to make us want to avoid our core values is rock-solid self-discipline.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.