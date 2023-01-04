James Edwards

In advance of the 2020 presidential election, the Republican National Committee decided to adopt the old-fashioned in-person voting marketing strategy. It worked, despite the poten- tial negative impact on voter turnout during the pandemic.
Donald Trump received significantly more votes than he received in the 2016 election.
Yet he lost. The Democratic National Committee was also planning to adopt in-person voting marketing.
When the pandemic hit, they quickly realized voter turnout could be a problem so they developed and adopted another strategy.
Absentee early voting with a ballots drop-off in strategically located drop box and strongly promoted early mail in voting. Voting deadlines were very flexible because of the pandemic. The DNC strategy had a significant impact on voter turn out.
The DNC implemented the same strategy in a number of key precincts during the mid-term election and once again it worked.
The RED wave became a small ripple. The RNC has announced it plans to adopt the ballot harvesting strategy used by the DNC. The RNC believes the turnout boost gave the DNC the turnout boost they needed to win the election.
In an early tweet, an RNC leader said they will build the most sophisticated and aggressive legal ballot harvesting operation in America.
One RNC leader said we are fighting fire with a blow torch.
There are some conservative Republicans who may not like it, but they have to live in reality and not live in a fantasy world with elections run like they want them to be run.
To be successful, the Republicans need to level the playing field. The role of each party has changed. The voice of the Republicans is now the middle class, the blue collar workers, the retired and disabled citizens living on fixed incomes, the minimum-wage earners living from one pay check to another.
The voice of the Democrats is now the country club set, the high tech oligarchs, the Hollywood elitist oligarchs, the print and broadcast oligarchs.
With the deeply entrenched state bureaucrats, the one’s financial war chest is massive. It’s been reported that the ballot harvesting technique coupled with the $150 million spent in the Atlantic run-off election enabled them to win another election.
There is another election strategy sweeping the coun-try.
Its called rank choice vot-ing (RCV). It includes a multiple choice ballot system. You will not be limited to picking one candidate.
You can select your first choice and list a second choice. The victor must eventually get more than 50% of the votes.
If on the first election no one receives 50%. The top three votes get moved on to the next election. If, once again no one gets 50%, the low vote is dropped out and another election is held. This will take a while.
The RCV can be used for local, state or federal elections in each state. The legislators decide on what election will use the RCV. This is going to be an interesting and exciting run up to the 2024 presidential election.
If you remain concerned about corruption in the system, become an election day poll worker or run for county clerk. I just hope honesty and integrity prevails during 2024 presidential election.
James M. Edwards Sr. is a retired president and CEO of WJAC Inc. and the Johnstown Chiefs, and general manager of WJAC-TV.
