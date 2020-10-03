James Edwards

Let’s take a moment to look ahead to the months after the 2020 election.
If I had my way, COVID-19 would be under control and the former economy would begin to return.
Law and order would be re-established in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York and throughout the country.
Racism would disappear, employment would significantly improve, and life as it was in the pre-COVID days would return.
The print and broadcast media would, once again, report the news as they once did. Impartial and unbiased.
The Republican and Democratic parties would finally work together to benefit the entire country.
Wouldn’t that be great?
But based on what is currently happening in the country, that is not likely to happen. In reality, COVID-19 will still be impacting our lives.
The riots, looting and destruction of property will not end.
This turmoil is not about the presidential election, but social issues, including racism, and a deep-seated desire by some to eliminate the government.
If the violence continues to grow, the dark cloud of a possible civil war would hover over the country. A depressing thought.
Here is something else we need to think about:
If Trump is re-elected how will the Democrats react?
If Biden wins how will Trump react? Will he challenge the election results because of the use of mail-in ballots and drop boxes?
This past election was the meanest and dirtiest in recorded history. The bitter post-election feelings will be around for a long time. In the politics of this era, there is no such thing as a “good loser.”
Will the struggle between capitalism and socialism continue?
Everyone wrapped up in this election seems to have forgotten that “We the People” is part of the preamble to the U.S. Constitution. That the Constitution explains the founding fathers’ intentions regarding the meaning of the Constitution and what they hoped it would achieve.
I wonder what the founding fathers would think of what is happening in the country now? Believe it or not, socialism can prevail when the government takes control of every aspect of our lives, which would ultimately make us fully dependent on the government. That is what the Democrats who are socialist-leaning want for us.
Churchill said it best: “Socialism is a philosophy of failure, the creed of ignorance, and the gospel of envy. It’s inverted virtue is the equal sharing of misery.”
