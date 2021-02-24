It is my belief that 99.99% of all the decisions being made, by elected leadership as well as people in executive leadership positions or authority, that effect our lives are determined by political consideration and not reason and logic.
As a result this country is being run by professional politicians – a person whose sole employment is political in nature. They are usually elected and paid a large
salary, and collect significant amounts of donations from wealthy individuals, organizations or corporations.
Political decisions are one of the most important functions these professional politicians perform. That is not what the founding fathers intended.
More than 300 years ago, William Penn put term limits in the 1776 Pennsylvania Constitution. He wanted to eliminate the danger of creating what the framers called “an inconvenient aristocracy.”
Isn’t that what we now have in Harrisburg and Washington? It’s too bad we don’t have term limits today.
In the last election, a great deal of money was spent on lies, unfounded accusations and sleaze. We did get a large dose of promises. Promises to solve the COVID-19 virus, the health care crises.
Promises to spend on free education, rebuilding roads and bridges, reenergizing climate control, eliminating immigration controls and all with no tax increase.
Now, the winner of the election will have to spend his time trying to figure out how to keep his promises and whom to blame if he can’t keep them. All of these elected leaders better start paying close attention to the mood of the voters. If there was ever a time in this country’s history that term limits were needed, now is the time.
In the 1992 election, voters in 14 states overwhelmingly approved term limits. The term limits proposal never passed the House or Senate.
There is a growing popularity of the idea of term limits. This growing support is a clear indication of the voters disgust with the “inconvenient aristocracy” in the Washington and Harrisburg establishments. We need to change this and the only way to do it is with term limits. It is the only way we can elect leaders who are more concerned with the general welfare than about their own welfare, more concerned about the next generation than about the next election.
