As we prepare to bring 2021 to a close and look ahead to a new year, it’s long past time to restore the faith Pennsylvanians once had in their highest elected office.
That faith – and trust – has been shattered during a pandemic where Gov. Wolf and unelected bureaucrats controlled virtually all aspects of our lives.
They forgot they’re public servants. That’s why I’m building a candidacy for governor that will put people and their personal freedoms first. Freedom is worth fighting for, and it’s time to fight against those who continue to distrust Pennsylvania families to do the right things.
We saw this distrust time and time again during the pandemic.
In creating an inconsistent, confusing and secretive process for deciding what businesses would have to close during his lockdown, Gov. Wolf’s bureaucrats chose who could go to work and support their families and who could not.
By placing special interests before parents, our governor told us who could go to schools and who could not.
Listening to so-called experts, our governor told us who could receive health care and who could not. In the process, countless Pennsylvanians were denied the ability to seek critical health care needs, such as mammograms.
Our governor even told us who could congregate and who could publicly protest.
With such unfettered power and disregard for personal freedoms, Pennsylvanians soon found they had little ability to restrain this governor.
Gov. Wolf was able to do much of this in secret by closing down Pennsylvania’s Open Records office and repeatedly denying requests to release information to the public. That led to a series of tyrannical decisions that hurt Pennsylvania small businesses, families and communities.
In the early days of the pandemic in March 2020, the Wolf administration’s plan for the shutdown of businesses was hastily devised and changed more than nine times within a week, according to an audit released by Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor. In fact, the plan put in place had more restrictions than the federal government.
When Gov. Wolf unilaterally decided to conduct contact tracing of Pennsylvania citizens, it handed a $30-million, no-bid contract to an out-of-state business that billed itself as a “staffing services” company. That company would expose the personal information of 72,000 Pennsylvanians, including children, on the internet.
Recently, when extending his powers, Gov. Wolf said: “We are in a different time now – a time where we are going to think differently; we are going to have to social distance; we are going to have to wear masks. The government will do its best to make you feel comfortable.” He reiterated: “The government is going to do its best to make you feel comfortable.”
What Gov. Wolf is really saying is government is going to do its best to make Pennsylvanians comfortable giving up their civil liberties.
Pennsylvanians know this as they watched others states and governors – Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Texas’s Greg Abbott – respect personal freedoms and trust their fellow citizens.
As a father who wants his children to build their lives in Pennsylvania, our citizens need to know that their government respects our Constitution, the rule of law, and the idea that people come first.
The critical work must begin to restore personal freedoms, and that’s exactly what I intend to do as governor.
The truth is our country was founded on, and its success is because of, the idea of individual freedom. Too often we take freedom for granted, but the last 18 months have shown us that we can never let our guard down.
When you get comfortable giving up your freedoms, the government will get comfortable taking them. We’re not a society that accepts being told to stay home and let government figure it out. Pennsylvania is a can-do society. Let us know what the challenges are, and we will meet them head on.
Gov. Wolf doesn't have faith in the people of Pennsylvania. I do. Not on my last breath will I ever feel comfortable giving up my freedoms. As your governor, I’ll never ask you to give up yours. As Americans, nothing is more sacred.
