Jackie Kulback

The backbone of our republic is the trust that we have a fair and free election. Jan. 6 broke my heart. It was a flashpoint for Americans and the American political system.
The political rhetoric by the Democrats after the 2016 election was mirrored by the political rhetoric by the Republicans after the 2020 election. The divisiveness continues to damage the foundation of our political system.
Was there election fraud? Absolutely, but it was never proven that it was done under the cloak of darkness. It occurred in plain sight. The governor and the secretary of state used their power to manipulate the election in several ways.
• Extending the election until Friday.
• Sending out a directive to Democratic counties earlier than Republican counties to let mail-in ballots be “cured” – or fixed.
• Failing to confirm signatures.
• Failing to maintain a chain of custody with mail in ballots placed in drop boxes.
• Counties applied election standards differently, which impacted the outcome of a state senate race in Westmoreland/Allegheny counties.
• Accepting outside monies, “Zuck Bucks,” to place drop boxes in heavily Democratic districts and not putting them in Republican districts.
The subsequent fallout is a wound that won’t heal. The political theater just keeps picking at the scab.
As the Cambria County Republican committee chairwoman, I’ve had the unique opportunity to see the election process. Yes, there are hiccups in every election.
In Cambria County, the election board made every effort to conduct a free and fair election. Each county conducts the election based upon their interpretation of the election law under the guidance of the Secretary of State.
The county election boards are critical to the election process and Cambria County sets its standards high.
There were many lessons learned from the 2020 election. First and foremost, the electorate needs to see that elections are being conducted in accordance with the law.
Voter ID is a critical component of bringing trust back into the election. The ballot harvesting needs to be addressed. Being American means that every American citizen has a vote – one vote.
Voting shouldn’t be treated like an inconvenience, it’s our duty as Americans to educate ourselves on the candidates and vote.
I personally spent two full days watching the entire recount of the 2021 election.
The voting machine used to count the mail-in ballots was used to count the in-person ballots.
The machine used to count the precinct ballots was used to count the mail-in ballots. It was clear the entire team was committed to doing the best job they could.
The few precincts that showed a difference were manually recounted. We found a vote that wasn’t counted correctly by the machines because of the way the voter filled out the ballot. Human error – not machine error.
Voting isn’t a Democrat or Republican issue, it’s an American issue. We need to put the 2016 and 2020 elections behind us and start looking forward.
The only way that will happen is if the citizenry has trust in the election. Not every county is as efficient as Cambria County. Every day, the election results aren’t reported fuels the fire of distrust.
Shame on those counties who can’t get their votes counted accurately and complete by midnight on election day.
The legislature and governor need to make that goal as job one. The wounds of mistrust will only heal when our electorate sees less divisiveness and more cooperation to hold free and fair elections under the light of day.
Jackie Kulback is chairwoman of the Cambria County Republican Committee.
